ST. JOHNSBURY — A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash where Railroad Street and Main Street intersect was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Tuesday with a minor injury.

Elizabeth Smith, 34, of St. Johnsbury, suffered an injury to one of her wrists, according to St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson, who was on scene investigating the crash.

