An EMT from CALEX assesses the condition of two occupants in a Jeep Renegade that was struck by an Audi Q7 at the intersection of Railroad Street and Main Street on Tuesday, Oct. 37, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
From left, St. Johnsbury Firefighter Andrew Ruggles, Chief Jon Bouffard and Capt. Mike Pelow clean up broken car parts at the bottom of Main Street in St. Johnsbury near the intersection with Railroad Street on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. One driver suffered minor injuries in the two-car crash. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson investigates a crash scene at the intersection of Main and Railroad streets on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, while Roland Beaupre, of Roland's Wrecker Service prepares to remove one of two damaged cars. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson investigates a crash scene at the intersection of Main and Railroad streets on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson takes a measurement at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Railroad and Main streets on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
