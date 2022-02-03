One In Accused Trio Pleads Guilty To Catalytic Converter Thefts

One Coos County man who was part of a trio of accused thieves has been sentenced for his part in stealing thousands of dollars worth of catalytic converters at a trailhead parking lot.
On Wednesday at Coos Superior Court, James C. Bartlett Jr., 33, of Colebrook, who also faces felony drug charges in a separate case in the Northeast Kingdom, pleaded guilty to a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and was sentenced to two to four years in New Hampshire State Prison.
Because he is eligible for 72 days of credit for time served as well as for one year off of his minimum sentence on condition of compliance with all required programs, drug and alcohol treatment, and no committing of A-level infractions at the prison, he could be released after one year.
Under New Hampshire statute, Bartlett faced a maximum Class A felony penalty of 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.
According to his case summary, the amount of restitution he will be required to pay, if any, hasn’t been determined.
Bartlett also pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest on the day of the thefts and was given a 12-month sentence at the Coos County House of Corrections, all suspended for two years on condition of good behavior.
On Aug. 1 at the Appalachian Trail Head in Randolph, prosecutors said Bartlett, Jonathan P. Bangs, 27, of Lancaster, and Mackenzie R. Fox, 26, of Bethlehem, targeted vehicles for their catalytic converters, the thefts of which have been on the rise in northern New Hampshire
Sought for their precious metals that go for a high price on the used market, the converters can quickly be sold for up to several hundred dollars each as a way to make quick cash.
Authorities have said money to buy drugs is the primary driver for the thefts.
Victims can pay up to several thousand dollars to replace a converter, which is required as an emission control device.
Along with Bartlett, Bangs and Fox were charged with Class A felony theft.
According to Bangs’ case summary, a plea agreement has not yet been reached, but the parties are optimistic they will reach an agreement.
According to his case summary, a plea agreement for Fox is not likely or has not been reached.
A final pre-trial conference for Fox and Bangs, who also face a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, is scheduled for March 7 at Coos Superior Court.
A felony count of drug possession against Bartlett in a separate Coos case was dismissed by prosecutors on Wednesday, and a separate felony drug charge in another case resulted in a 12-month jail sentence, all suspended on condition of good behavior.
Across the river, Bartlett was arrested on Nov. 12 in Lunenburg after a search warrant was executed at a house and police said they found him in possession of 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana and five grams of fentanyl.
Also arrested were Timothy J. Fenoff, 48, of Dalton, who was charged with methamphetamine possession, ad Matthew King, 29, of Whitefield, who was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Police said Fenoff was founding hiding in the home’s attic with Fox.
Bartlett, who was also allegedly found in a pickup truck with firearms at the time of his arrest in Lunenburg, faces a maximum Vermont State Prison sentence of up to 10 years for the fentanyl possession charge.
