One Injured In ATV Accident

New Hampshire Fish and Game

COLEBROOK — One person was injured in an ATV accident on the South Hill Connector Trail on Saturday.

Betty-Jo Villeneuve, 53, of Berlin, N.H. was driving along a downhill section of trail with uneven terrain when she lost control of her ATV and it rolled on top of her, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

