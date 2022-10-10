One Injured In ATV Accident

COLEBROOK — One person was injured in an ATV accident on the South Hill Connector Trail on Saturday.
Betty-Jo Villeneuve, 53, of Berlin, N.H. was driving along a downhill section of trail with uneven terrain when she lost control of her ATV and it rolled on top of her, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Her riding companion and bystanders immediately went to her aid, righted the ATV, and freed her, Fish and Game said.
Villeneuve was operating at a slow rate of speed which probably prevented more serious injuries, Fish and Game said.
Fish and Game, New Hampshire State Police, Colebrook Police, and Colebrook Fire Department responded.
Villeneuve was met by 45th Parallel EMS at the LePerles IGA parking and lot and transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment.
Fish and Game determined the accident was most likely caused by the uneven, off-camber terrain.
Conservation Officers remind OHRV operators to be extra cautious when operating on the varying terrain present on Granite State trails.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.