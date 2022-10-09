An ATV roll-over injured one on the South Hill Connector Trail in Colebrook at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, states NH Fish & Game.

The operator, identified as Betty-Jo Villeneuve, 53, of Berlin, N.H., was operating on a downhill section of the trail with uneven terrain when she lost control of the ATV and it rolled over on top of her. Villeneuve’s riding companion and bystanders in the area immediately went to her aid and righted the ATV, freeing her out from under it. The group then transported her to town and a call to 911 was made. Villeneuve was operating at a slow rate of speed which likely prevented more serious injuries.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments