An ATV roll-over injured one on the South Hill Connector Trail in Colebrook at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, states NH Fish & Game.
The operator, identified as Betty-Jo Villeneuve, 53, of Berlin, N.H., was operating on a downhill section of the trail with uneven terrain when she lost control of the ATV and it rolled over on top of her. Villeneuve’s riding companion and bystanders in the area immediately went to her aid and righted the ATV, freeing her out from under it. The group then transported her to town and a call to 911 was made. Villeneuve was operating at a slow rate of speed which likely prevented more serious injuries.
Emergency personnel from Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Police Department, a New Hampshire State Police Trooper and a Fish & Game Conservation Officer responded.
Villeneuve was met by EMS personnel at LaPerles IGA parking lot where a 45th Parallel EMS ambulance was able to then transport her to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
After an investigation into this crash, it is believed that the uneven, off camber terrain present where the crash occurred played a primary role in this crash. Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV operators to be extra cautious when operating on the varying terrain present on the trails.
