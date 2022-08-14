GROVETON, N.H. — Local fire and EMS crews assisted an ATV rider whose vehicle rolled over and pinned her underneath Saturday on the Corridor 5 trail in Groveton.

NH Fish & Game was notified of the accident at 3:45 p.m. A conservation officer and Groveton Fire and EMS assisted the patient, identified as Heather Foster, 42, of Southbury, CT.

