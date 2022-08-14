GROVETON, N.H. — Local fire and EMS crews assisted an ATV rider whose vehicle rolled over and pinned her underneath Saturday on the Corridor 5 trail in Groveton.
NH Fish & Game was notified of the accident at 3:45 p.m. A conservation officer and Groveton Fire and EMS assisted the patient, identified as Heather Foster, 42, of Southbury, CT.
Foster, who had been traveling last in a group of four machines, while navigating a narrow section of trail, appeared to have been making a turn when her machine hit a bump in the trail. This caused her to lose control of her machine, which flipped onto her, pinning her to the ground.
No one in her riding party saw the incident occur; however, when they did not hear her machine any more, Foster’s husband, who had been travelling ahead of her, came back to check, and found her trapped by the machine. He flipped the machine off her and an emergency call was placed.
Foster said she was a fairly experienced ATV rider with multiple years of experience. Officials believe that operator inattention was the primary factor in the crash. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered to be factors.
NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always operate within their limits and pay attention to their surroundings and potential hazards in and around the trail systems.
