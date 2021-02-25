ORLEANS - One person was injured in a fire at the Ethan Allen Mill in Orleans Wednesday afternoon.

Orleans Fire Chief E.J. Rowell said that an employee was putting sawdust in a 55-gallon drum when it ignited by static electricity. The fire occurred just after 4:30 p.m.

The worker was reportedly taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns to the face and head.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments