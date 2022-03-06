Pittsburg – A rider was injured in a snowmobile crash on Trail 142 (Indian Stream Road) in Pittsburg at approximately 1:45 p.m. Friday when a male operator, identified as Michael Pinelli, 73, of Smithfield, RI, was attempting to negotiate a turn and went off the side of the trail into a tree.

Pinelli’s wife, who was the passenger on the back of the snowmobile, was ejected from the snowmobile and suffered unknown injuries. Members of Pinelli’s riding party called 911 for assistance and EMS personnel from Pittsburg Fire responded. The patient was extracted from the trail via a rescue sled and taken to the 45th Parallel EMS ambulance. From there she was transported to UCVH where she was then placed on the DHART helicopter and flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon.

The snowmobile was purchased that day and had been operated for about an hour when the crash occurred. Unfamiliarity and icy section of trail are considered contributing factors in this crash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments