One Killed In Piermont Rollover

PIERMONT — One person was killed and another was seriously injured following a rollover crash Thursday afternoon on Route 25C.
According to New Hampshire State Police, Trooper Jawara Conde came upon the accident scene around 5 p.m. and found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado located in the westbound lane.
The passenger, 59-year-old Jane Santaw of Pike, was found entrapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver, 65-year-old Homer Taylor of Pike, was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Speed and road conditions appear to be contributing factors, according to NHSP.
Troopers were assisted on the scene by members of the Upper Valley Ambulance, Bradford and Piermont Fire Departments and Orford, Haverhill, and Piermont Police Departments.
The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Rees Davis of New Hampshire State Police Troop F at (603) 846-3333 or Rees.G.Davis@dos.nh.gov.
