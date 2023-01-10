One Killed In Woodstock Fire

WOODSTOCK, N.H. – One person was killed in a kitchen fire at 3 Cedar Ct. on Sunday.
Dorothy Tomasello, 73, of Woodstock suffered fatal injuries in the blaze which was reported at 12:23 p.m.
Witnesses observed smoke coming from the entrance of a mobile home and at the same time, they found a female victim outside of the home suffering from burn injuries, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
“A fast acting neighbor was able to extinguish the bulk of the fire and Woodstock firefighters fully extinguished the fire. A neighbor assisted the fire victim until Linwood Ambulance arrived on scene and took over patient care,” the fire marshal’s office said.
Tomasello was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital, and then transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital via MedFlight, where she later died from her injuries.
Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen.
The neighbor, who assisted Ms. Tomasello until emergency personnel arrived, was treated at Littleton Hospital for minor injuries.
The following agencies also assisted in this incident: Linwood Ambulance, Lincoln Fire and Police Departments and the Campton-Thornton Fire Department.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.
State Fire Marshal Toomey would like to encourage everyone to pay attention and remain in the kitchen when cooking and to keep anything that can catch fire at least 3 feet away from the stovetop. That’s especially true for food packaging, paper towels, etc. Heating systems and cooking fires have been the top two causes of fires for the past ten years and, combined, account for over half of the fires that take place in our state. They represent over 1,000 fires each year. If you have any questions about fire safety in your homes, please contact your local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office.
No further information will be released at this time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.