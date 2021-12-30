One Man Overdoses In White Market Bathroom

A man overdosed in the bathroom of the St. Johnsbury White Market grocery store on Wednesday.
And another man was allegedly found in the parking lot of the store with 40 bags of suspected fentanyl.
St. Johnsbury Police say they responded to the store at 385 Portland Street at 2:54 p.m. for the reported overdose and found William Hill, 26, lying on the floor of the bathroom and not breathing.
“After Hill was Narcanned and worked on by members of the St. Johnsbury Fire Department he regained consciousness,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray in his report. “Hill’s girlfriend, Katie Ricker, 22, had come in while we were with Hill. Ricker tried to convince Hill to go to the hospital but he refused so she left.”
While police were on the scene they were told by White Market store management that Albert K. Vieira, 28, of Lyndonville had also been seen in the store and that there was already a notice of trespass in place against Vieira due to a previous shoplifting incident. Police said they located Vieira in a car in the store parking lot with Ricker.
“I walked Vieira to my cruiser and asked him several times if he had anything that was illegal or going to stick me on him,” wrote Capt. Gray. “Vieira told me that he had a needle but it wasn’t his. In Vieira’s left breast inside pocket I located a metal straw and 40 glassine baggies of substance, that later tested positive for fentanyl, and a glass pipe.”
Vieira was charged with felony fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotics and violating conditions of release. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday. Vieira was released by Judge Thomas J. Devine on conditions after signing for a $500 unsecured appearance bond.
Police said the 40 bags of suspected fentanyl found on Vieira weighed 812 milligrams.
“812 milligrams is more than ll times the 70-milligram threshold for a trafficking charge,” wrote Capt. Gray,
In September, Vieira pleaded not guilty to charges of fentanyl trafficking and possession of narcotics and was released by the court on conditions, according to court documents.
Vieira was not charged with trespassing at the store because a records check showed there wasn’t an active no trespassing order on file against Vieria.
If convicted of all the charges, Vieira faces a possible sentence of over 31 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.