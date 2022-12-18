LANCASTER — The Planning Board last week heard plans for a one-megawatt solar field.
Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction, Vt., has proposed a 7.4-acre facility located at the intersection of Main Street and Old Groveton Road, just north of the fairgrounds.
It would be built on an open field now used by Rexford Septic Service for septage disposal.
Developers outlined the project to the Planning Board on Wednesday during a 20-minute preliminary consultation and feedback session.
Next, Norwich Solar will submit a ‘major site plan’ application sometime in 2023.
The project will consist of ground-mounted, 18-foot-high solar panels arranged in multiple rows running east to west.
It would be surrounded by a perimeter fence, accessed by a driveway, and power would feed into the grid.
An existing farm road would be relocated.
Project engineers Stantec Consulting Services of Topsham, Maine, have determined there are no wetlands or floodplain zones within the project footprint.
Through a subsidiary, Norwich has a purchase and sales agreement in place for the site on the condition of project approval.
In addition to town approval, the project would require a state Department of Environmental Services alteration of terrain permit.
Norwich Solar Technologies has installed 30 megawatts of solar energy generation across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont since 2011.
The company lists 55 solar energy projects on its website. That includes a 500-kilowatt project with 2,200 solar panels in St. Johnsbury that began operation in 2019. Norwich also installed two systems — a 400-kilowatt array in Barnet (2020) and a 100-kilowatt system in St. Johnsbury (2021) — to offset Morrison Custom Feeds’ electric bills.
