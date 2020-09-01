One Month Remains To Apply For Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program (VCAAP)

Time is running out to apply for two major agricultural granting programs related to COVID-19. The deadline to apply for millions of dollars is just one month away on Oct. 1.

“I strongly encourage all Vermont farmers, producers and working lands businesses to apply for these funds before they are no longer available on October 1,” said Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

