One More Landfill Vote Coming To Bethlehem?

Bethlehem resident Cliff Crosby, pictured here at his home in 2017, wants to have one more vote on the landfill in Bethlehem, a special election asking voters simply if they want to keep the landfill in Bethlehem or not. He said he has the signatures for a petition for a special election, but is waiting on the go-ahead by Casella Waste Systems CEO John Casella before he submits it. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
After two town meeting votes in 2017 and 2018 rejected an expansion of the Casella Waste Systems landfill, a Bethlehem resident, supportive of keeping the landfill in town, wants to have one more vote.
Before that can happen, though, he said Casella must first give him the go-ahead before he submits a petition for a special election that he said would simply ask voters if they are in favor keeping the landfill in Bethlehem.
