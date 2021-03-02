KIRBY — John McClaughry was a relative newcomer to the Town of Kirby when he was nominated and elected to serve as the town’s moderator 55 years ago.
At his first town meeting, he sat, listened and didn’t speak much. “I was 28 or 29,” recalled McClaughry.
But at his second town meeting in Kirby, McClaughry’s name was nominated for the town moderator position.
The town’s then moderator, Theodore Simpson, an older farmer from town, was ill and was hospitalized. He ended up passing away.
Other than having served in his high school’s student senate, McClaughry didn’t have much training for the town government post, but he said he knew “a little about parliamentary procedure, and the rules are kind of fluid out here.”
“Nobody asked me,” recalled McClaughry. He said the town’s Republican committee chair, Grace Emery, nominated him.
Ginny Wood, the town clerk, seconded. “The next thing I knew, I was holding the gavel.”
The young man from southern Illinois was handed the gavel at that town meeting in 1967 and has been willing to serve since that time, including on Tuesday, the most unusual annual meeting anyone can remember, with townspeople masked, chairs spaced apart, and hand sanitizer everywhere.
He doesn’t know if he’s the longest-serving town moderator in Vermont, but McClaughry, now 83, is quite sure, “I am for Kirby.”
McClaughry thinks Highgate’s Richard Cassidy might hold the title for Vermont’s longest-tenured.
“I never bothered to check,” says McClaughry, who says he’s not once been contested.
An obituary for Mr. Cassidy said he served as Town Moderator for 52 years.
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos this week wasn’t able to verify if McClaughry has a shot at the title because the office does not keep track of town moderator tenures.
Maura Carroll, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, said, “We do not keep records of how long people serve, but no one here knows of anyone who has served longer than John as town moderator in Vermont.”
Shortest-Ever Kirby Annual Town Meeting
Including the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, Tuesday’s annual meeting in Kirby was about two minutes long.
Article 1 was the nomination and election of McClaughry as the Town Moderator. A voice vote of unanimous ayes from ten people in attendance returned the gavel to McClaughry.
The town had earlier decided, through a vote by the 3-man select board, to open the meeting, elect the moderator, then adjourn the annual meeting to Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. “at which time the remaining warned articles will be considered.”
“The May date will give the Town the option of meeting in the Town Hall (if permitted), or outdoors, in the open or under a tent,” the town noted.
The budget and other articles will be decided that day in the spring, and “That will keep our Town Meeting tradition alive through this difficult year,” wrote McClaughry. “Then, by Town Meeting Day 2022 we can hopefully once again assemble in our Town Hall to conduct the people’s business as our predecessors have done for more than two centuries, and reinvigorate our cherished democratic spirit.”
Keith Isham, the chair of the Kirby Select Board, made the motion to nominate McClaughry. Isham then made the motion to adjourn the meeting, again it was voted by a unanimous vote of ayes.
“That was flawless, I must say,” said McClaughry, and when someone responded it was the best the town had ever done, he said, “Except there’s no pot luck lunch.”
McClaughry was asked which dish he most missed at the annual meeting’s pot luck, and he wisely said, “Whatever (wife) Anne made, that’s my favorite.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.