One Of Two Suspected Triggermen Sentenced In Waterford Murder
Investigators from the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team continue to search the Duck Pond Road property of homicide victim Michael Pimental in Waterford Wednesday. (Photo by Todd Wellington)

BURLINGTON — A former Haverhill, N.H. man, who officials have said they believe was one of the two apparent triggermen at a 2018 homicide in the Northeast Kingdom, was sentenced Friday to 9 years in federal prison.

John Welch, 37, was one of three people present when Michael Pimental, 37, of Waterford, was fatally shot in his home at 2394 Duck Pond Road on Oct. 13, 2018, officials said.

