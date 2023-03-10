One Of Two Suspected Triggermen Sentenced In Waterford Murder

BURLINGTON — A former Haverhill, N.H. man, who officials have said they believe was one of the two apparent triggermen at a 2018 homicide in the Northeast Kingdom, was sentenced Friday to 9 years in federal prison.
John Welch, 37, was one of three people present when Michael Pimental, 37, of Waterford, was fatally shot in his home at 2394 Duck Pond Road on Oct. 13, 2018, officials said.
Just who actually pulled the triggers of the two guns used that night remains in doubt, according to lawyers in U.S. District Court on Friday afternoon.
Pimental’s live-in girlfriend, Krystal Whitcomb, then 28, and her father, Shawn Whitcomb, then 51, of Lyndon and Welch, met in a pull-off area near Duck Pond Road in Waterford during the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2018.
They later drove to the Whitcomb-Pimental residence. Officials said that when the trio arrived at the home, Pimental was shot and killed.
Shawn Whitcomb gave Welch shell casings, which he threw out the window of a Cadillac as he and Krystal Whitcomb drove back to the residence of Alicia Whitcomb on Back Center Road in Lyndon, officials said.
Once at Alicia Whitcomb’s residence, Krystal Whitcomb gave Welch a bag containing $3,000 in cash, 7 or 8 grams of cocaine and a .40 caliber handgun, records show. Welch later tossed the .40 caliber handgun in the Connecticut River. It was eventually recovered, but no useable evidence could be obtained.
Pimental’s bullet-riddled body was found the next morning – a Sunday — by a property owner off the wooded side of the driveway to his camp along Victory Road in Concord. Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi and State Police declined to say much, but court records soon showed the Whitcombs had been the target of a Vermont Drug Task Force investigation.
On October 14, 2018, Whitcomb and Hayes were stopped in New Hampshire in the Cadillac registered to Pimental. Police said they also recovered three firearms, 2,600 bags of heroin, and $20,000 in cash. Officials said that Pimental’s blood was also found in the trunk of the car.
Pimental and Krystal Whitcomb were selling heroin and fentanyl in Caledonia County. “They were described as the biggest heroin dealers in the area and would travel to Massachusetts every couple of days to buy heroin and cocaine,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said in court papers.
Welch pleaded guilty on April 26, 2022, to a felony charge of being an accessory after the killing of Pimental during a drug trafficking crime by assisting in the disposal of shell casings and a firearm in October 2018. The indictment said that those actions were designed to hinder and prevent apprehension, trial, and punishment for the crime.
Welch also admitted to possessing a Taurus 9-mm firearm on Oct. 13, 2018, while he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance – cocaine.
Judge Christina Reiss said Friday she would sentence Welch at the high end of the advisory federal sentencing guidelines. The guidelines suggested a sentence between 87 and 108 months would be appropriate.
Welch will get credit for almost four years that he has been detained since his arrest in June 2019. He also will be on supervised release for three years once he is freed.
Defense lawyer Robert Behrens had proposed a time-served sentence – 45 months, but Reiss quickly rejected that.
The veteran judge noted Welch was among those that had played a significant role in Pimental’s death.
Behrens maintained that Welch had come clean about the shooting, but Reiss questioned if some comments were more self-serving.
Krystal Whitcomb was sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison, while her dad, Shawn Whitcomb received ten years in prison. They are among at least 8 people convicted as part of the sweeping investigation, including the Vermont Drug Task Force, Vermont State Police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
Pimental was shot five times in the head, torso and extremity and had two other graze wounds on his left side, Fuller said. He also received blunt force trauma to his head, she said. Records show that a .40-caliber bullet and a 9-mm Lugar shell casing were recovered at a Duck Pond Road residence in Waterford.
The inconsistent statements, lack of forensic evidence and not recovering the two firearms immediately to allow for relevant review and testing hampered confirming the killers’ identity, officials have said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont, at one point, was contemplating seeking the death sentence in the case but eventually notified the court that it was no longer considering that option.
The maximum penalties for some defendants then became life sentences, but the eight plea bargains whittled the penalties down to one to 15 years for the various defendants in the 19-count indictment.
Investigation revealed that Whitcomb and Pimental had been distributing heroin from their Waterford residence. Welch, Hayes, and Michael Ashford were all involved in the sale of drugs.
Michael “Moe” Hayes, 38, of Lyndon and formerly of Washington, D.C., received the longest sentence – 15 years and four years of supervised release when freed from prison. Hayes was among those believed responsible for moving Pimental’s body after he was killed in an effort “to hinder and prevent apprehension, trial and punishment,” court records note.
Alicia Whitcomb was sentenced to two years, followed by four years of supervised release. Brandon Darling, also of Lyndon, received a sentence of 32 months in prison sentence concurrent with time imposed in state court and three years of supervised release.
Ashford received a six-year sentence and four years of supervised release, while Chris Eastman received time served – almost 14 months – and three years of supervised release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.