WHITEFIELD -- Two accidents occurred in the same area of Route 3 near Mountain View Road on Tuesday. According to Whitefield Fire, those involved in the first incident were not seriously hurt. However, a person suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from a pickup truck after the second accident. Whitefield Fire reported that the accidents were "most likely due to road construction going on in the area."
WHITEFIELD -- Two accidents occurred in the same area of Route 3 near Mountain View Road on Tuesday. According to Whitefield Fire, those involved in the first incident were not seriously hurt. However, a person suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from a pickup truck after the second accident. Whitefield Fire reported that the accidents were "most likely due to road construction going on in the area."
WHITEFIELD -- Two accidents occurred in the same area of Route 3 near Mountain View Road on Tuesday. According to Whitefield Fire, those involved in the first incident were not seriously hurt. However, a person suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from a pickup truck after the second accident. Whitefield Fire reported that the accidents were "most likely due to road construction going on in the area."
WHITEFIELD -- Two accidents occurred in the same area of Route 3 near Mountain View Road on Tuesday. According to Whitefield Fire, those involved in the first incident were not seriously hurt. However, a person suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from a pickup truck after the second accident. Whitefield Fire reported that the accidents were "most likely due to road construction going on in the area."
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.