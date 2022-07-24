LITTLETON — One person was seriously injured following a road rage incident over the weekend.
While details of the incident are still emerging, police said a Jeep SUV was traveling eastbound on Union Street when it snapped a utility pole, continued another 150 feet, and crashed into a home at 7 Ely St. at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
A vehicle that may have caused the accident, a black truck with oversized tires, was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
The sole occupant of the Jeep SUV, described by eyewitnesses as an older male, was extricated from the twisted wreck and transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare. He was subsequently airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with “serious bodily injuries,” according to police.
Many in the area were without power for an extended period.
The matter remains under investigation.
Three people — Javier Yayo and his two daughters, Dayna and Natalie Garcia — were inside the two-story home at 7 Ely St. when it was struck.
Dayna was on the second floor. She thought a thunderstorm had caused the thud and the power outage when the Jeep hit the utility pole. Seconds later there was a deafening bang and the house shook from the impact. She said it felt like the world was ending.
“I thought a nuclear bomb had dropped. I was freaked out,” she said.
Meanwhile, Natalie was in the first-floor living room. She sat directly above the point of impact where the vehicle rammed the porch and bounced off the building’s foundation. Had the vehicle traveled a few feet further, she could have been seriously injured.
“I cross my fingers,” said her father. “Had the car jumped the porch she could have been [very hurt].”
Dozens of neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion and went outside to investigate the noise.
Jasmine Roy, Brendon Mozeika and Michael Marshall emerged from 555 Union St. immediately after the crash.
They saw the severed utility pole still swinging, a vehicle fleeing the scene at “insanely” high speed, and the wrecked Jeep resting in a front yard across the street.
“There was so much smoke we couldn’t see the car at first until we got closer,” said Roy. “When I first got to the [Jeep’s] window I could not see [the driver] at all. All I saw was smoke and airbag. Then the smoke cleared and I saw he was leaning on his side.”
She said the driver was conscious but appeared disoriented, “I told him not to move and I told people not to open the door until the paramedics come. I tried getting him to talk just to see if he was up and awake.”
They were the first three people on the scene and were soon joined by several other neighbors.
Littleton Police, Fire and Ambulance responded to the initial 911 calls and the New Hampshire State Police were later summoned to document the scene and perform a complete accident reconstruction.
Portions of Union Street and Ely Street in the accident area were closed for some time.
There were reports of “four to five” vehicles drag racing and “playing chicken” 1,000 feet from the accident scene, but it was unclear if they were connected to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or who might have additional information should call either Littleton Police at (603) 444-7711 or N.H. State Police Troop F at (603) 846-3333.
