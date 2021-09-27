One-Time Arsonist Indicted For Forgery

A Lisbon man has been indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on more than a dozen felony counts of forgery for allegedly defrauding a bank and his former employer.
Linwood St. Laurent, 50, who was arrested in April, faces 14 Class B felony counts of forgery and a Class B felony count of theft by deception for what prosecutors said was a scheme to write 14 checks totaling nearly $1,400 forged to the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank account of Ronald Day, a man he had worked for and whose Lisbon garage he had lived in.
After forging Day’s signature, authorities said St. Laurent then cashed the checks for himself at the bank in Littleton between November 2019 and February 2020.
According to the affidavit for arrest, when Day became aware of the checks he told Littleton police that he not want to press criminal charges and had already been reimbursed by the bank, but police told him they would be pursuing a case because the bank was also a victim of the fraud.
When St. Laurent spoke with Littleton Police Det. Scott Powers, he told Powers that he did cash a few of the checks because there was some confusion as Day wanted him to pay some of the bills for the property, but didn’t specify which ones, Littleton Police Det. Jillian Myers wrote in the affidavit.
Powers asked St. Laurent if Day had given him permission to sign the checks, and St. Laurent said yes, wrote Myers.
St. Laurent was then presented with 15 checks written out to him and purportedly signed by Day, even though Day told police he had not signed those checks and did not give St. Laurent permission to write out any checks on his account.
St. Laurent told Powers that he did not currently have the means to pay the bank back, said Myers.
The September round of Grafton Superior Court indictments were publicly released on Friday.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
In July 2004, St. Laurent was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison and required to pay $49,140 in restitution after pleading guilty to setting the August 2003 fire that gutted his former home in Littleton that killed two of his cats and caused a Littleton firefighter to suffer from heat exhaustion.
Since 2004, the arson case has been reopened several times because St. Laurent has not paid the restitution and has violated court orders requiring him to make restitution payments, according to court records.
In recent case filings, New Hampshire Department of Corrections representatives told the court that St. Laurent still owes almost all of the restitution, but is purposely avoiding making payments.
