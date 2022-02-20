A year after a staffing shakeup, Lancaster EMS (Emergency Medical Service) is on solid footing.
The ambulance service grew its full-time roster in 2021, from two to seven, in order to comply with labor laws and improve staffing reliability.
As a result, Lancaster avoided COVID-19 employee shortages and delivered superior care without impacting taxpayers.
Ted Joubert, assistant chief for Lancaster Fire/EMS, said the ambulance service turned a $25,000 profit last year.
Still, some have expressed concern with department costs. The proposed EMS budget this year ($1.4 million) is nearly 300 percent of the entire Fire/EMS budget a decade ago.
However, Joubert said department revenue has increased at the same rate, meaning the EMS service remains self-sufficient.
“We might spend more now, but we’re making more,” he said.
Also, regardless of what past town reports say, EMS revenues have remained level under the new staff structure, he said.
EMS wrongly showed a $300,000 profit in prior budgets because wages and benefits were excluded. The latest budget corrects that, and gives a truer picture of EMS spending.
Overall Lancaster EMS responded to 723 emergency calls and completed 1,336 inter-facility transfers in 2021.
This year, with the staff increase already in place on Jan. 1, Lancaster EMS aims to deliver even more service.
In the process, projections call for revenue to quadruple to $100,000.
However, Joubert said, Lancaster EMS is not meant to be cash cows. He, along with leading members of the budget committee, feel that an ambulance service should aim to break even and provide quality emergency health care.
“At the end of the day we really are providing a service that the community 100 percent needs in the North Country,” he said.
Overall, Joubert said the EMS service has thrived under the first-year staffing increase.
The department maintains 24/7 coverage with a two-person crew, with the ability to call in additional manpower when needed.
For example, Joubert recalled an early-morning car accident last year where 12 department members (four firefighters, 8 EMS professions) turned out. Some were on duty, others responded to pager alerts.
It reflects the department’s ability to handle elevated call volume and emergency situations.
“We don’t typically get second tones, because our crews are staffed, the response times are pretty sharp,” he said, adding that full-time staff offset a decrease in part-time or on-call EMS. “Healthcare workers are hard to find at this point and the volunteerism days are really not there anymore. You see it across the North Country. More and more departments are adding paid staff. Departments that for decades were all ‘call’ departments.”
He added, “I think we’re on the cutting edge of what the future is for EMS providers. And it’s a service the community needs.”
