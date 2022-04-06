Ongoing Inmate Labor Shortage To Impact County Farm In 2022

An ongoing shortage of minimum-security inmates from the Grafton County House of Corrections who have historically provided labor at the Grafton County Farm continues to impact farm operations.
The plan for 2022, first implemented last year, is to grow less labor-intensive crops as the Grafton County Commission continues to evaluate the future viability of the county farm, which has the last remaining government-run dairy operation in New Hampshire and in New England.
Key contributors to the labor shortage are the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed a number of cases and the incarceration of defendants who otherwise would be housed at the Grafton County House of Corrections, as well as alternative sentencing programs that do not involve stints in jail and the 2019 bail reform law, which in effect eliminated cash bail and ensured that the only inmates behind held today at county houses of corrections are mostly those who are high risk and in need higher-security detention and are therefore ineligible for farm labor.
“The combination of bail reform and alternative sentencing programs has meant that the inmate population isn’t there anymore,” Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, said Tuesday. “Ten years ago, they would have been able to get outside the facility. The ones who could be out working with minimal supervision are now either not being held pending trial, or they’re getting out, or when they do get sentenced, they are getting sentenced to an alternative sentencing type program. The combination of those two programs means we have very few inmates who can work outside.”
Advocates of keeping the county farm say it offers productive experiences for inmates and is part of their GCHOC rehabilitation program, provides food for the county nursing home and the house of corrections as well as for dozens of churches and nonprofits, and offers educational opportunities.
During the county commission’s March 22 meeting, Commissioner Omer Ahern expressed concerns about the inmate population and farm labor.
GCHOC Superintendent Tom Elliott said pre-trial inmates are not as they used to be and are being housed in the facility with no bail and on preventative detention and he is not comfortable sending them out to work on the farm because it is a safety concern for the farm staff and county complex.
There are some inmates who can work, and they tend to be the female inmates (some from Coos County, which does not have a female holding facility at the county jail in West Stewartstown), who work in the kitchen and laundry, said Lauer.
A recent tally of the men in the GCHOC minimum-risk unit was five, with three unable to work because of a medical condition and one who was about to be released.
“It’s challenging,” she said. “We had the same problem last year. What we did was change the crops we were growing and we concentrated on just a few. We concentrated on sweet corn, winter squash, pumpkins, and potatoes. Now, the intent is to do the same thing this year.”
It worked out well because those particular crops don’t require a tremendous amount of labor and don’t need daily tending, and an analysis showed that the most profitable crop by far was potatoes, said Lauer.
Because of the labor shortage, the county farm stand, across from the county complex and a draw for people wanting to stop and buy vegetables, won’t be able to have an inmate tending the stand and collecting money.
Implemented in 2021 and continuing again this year will be a self-pay cash box, which Lauer said also worked out.
In the current budget year, the farm budgeted a total of $605,755 in expenses and $432,564 in revenues.
The county farm, a 24/7 operation, is staffed with three full-time county employees, including farm manager Grant Nelson.
Retired GCHOC Superintendent Glenn Libby has also helped out on a part-time basis, including milking cows.
“We would certainly entertain getting more part-time help,” said Lauer. “The biggest impact has been the inmates who used to help milk the cows and now it’s our farm employees.”
After a reduction in herd numbers, the team is milking about 80 head.
Beginning in early 2020, COVID-19 shut down or limited operations at the courts, which Lauer said are just beginning to open up fully.
“People who are sentenced to county jails are serving sentences of no more than a year,” she said. “So with the courts closed for as long as they were closed, the pipeline of sentenced inmates just dried up because the courts weren’t working. So there is the potential for more inmate labor.”
Going forward, Lauer said, “I think there’s a certainty that there will be an ongoing evaluation of the farm.”
Along with offering programs for inmates and food production for the county complex and greater community, she said a big plus of the county farm is the ability to partner with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
“Our ability to provide educational opportunities to farmers in the county I think is a real benefit to having it,” said Lauer. We’ve done cover crop trials. That’s the type of thing a normal farmer might not want to experiment with, but we can.”
