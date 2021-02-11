Online Event Aims To Help Reduce Risk Of Opioid Overdose

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Drug Abuse Prevention Team (DART) is partnering with Vermont CARES to offer community members a live interactive, online event to learn more about opioid overdose, fentanyl, and naloxone.
In this free online event, set for Feb. 18 from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom, participants will learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, reduce overdose risks and hear from the people who have lived to tell their stories of loss and recovery.
“This training was identified at a recent DART meeting when members considered some of the most urgent needs of those in our community who are affected by substance use disorder,” Substance Misuse Prevention Services Director Cheryl Chandler of Northeastern Regional Vermont Hospital (NRVH) stated. “There is no better time than the present to take advantage of this training.”
Grass roots organizations such as DART and prevention coalitions such as the Northeast Prevention Coalition (NPC), a subcommittee of DART, have been known to be effective, Chandler said, in bringing about population-level change. “With overdoses on the rise, a pandemic keeping people in isolation and winter weather afoot, this live presentation is essential for anyone who works with people who may be at risk, family members and loved ones of people living with substance use disorder, people who are in active use and any interested community members,” she said.
An open discussion will follow at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chandler at c.chandler@nvrh.org or 802-748-7555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.