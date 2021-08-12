The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced that its shooting ranges at Buck Lake Conservation Camp and West Mountain Wildlife Management Area will have five open range days with range stewards for anyone interested in sighting in their rifles on selected dates beginning Aug. 29.
“This is a joint project with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports and Back Country Hunters and Anglers,” said Fish and Wildlife Hunter Education Coordinator Nicole Meier. “These five events are open to the public and free with no registration required. Bring your own firearm and ammunition. Safety glasses and hearing protection are required.”
Vermont members of Back Country Hunters and Anglers will be hosting and instructing open range days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Walter Cabell Range at Buck Lake Conservation Camp off Route 14 in Woodbury, and Sept. 26 at the West Mountain Range on the South America Pond Road in East Haven.
Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports will be hosting and instructing open range days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 29 and Sept. 18 at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp Range, and Sept. 4 at the West Mountain Range.
Shooters will be asked to abide by the range rules, which are posted at both the Walter Cabell Range at Buck Lake Conservation Camp and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
For more information, contact Nicole Meier by email at Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov or by phone at (802) 318-1347.
