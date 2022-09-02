featured editor's pick Opening Day of the Lancaster Fair Paul Hayes Staff Writer Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 45 Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Buy Now Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Opening day of the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Worth A Look... +36 National The airlines with the most delays +205 National History of the NFL from the year you were born +9 Industries that have seen the biggest online sales growth +13 How much time the average American spends on chores +5 The 4 types of learners—and how to know which you are +11 10 meals you can prep ahead to last the whole week +66 The story behind every NFL team name +15 National What steps some states have taken to provide reparations for Black Americans +15 National Monkeypox vaccine in the US: What public health experts know so far—and what they don't +5 Health How 4 common milk alternatives compare in nutrition +9 National How Ivy League endowments have grown over the past two decades +7 National 6 charts revealing need-to-know stats about NFL preseason odds +16 National Top 15 college football rivalries +11 Foreclosures are rising with the end of COVID-era moratoriums. Here's where they're happening the most +160 National States with the largest unionized workforces +31 National 30 victories for workers' rights won by organized labor over the years +26 Entertainment 25 memorable TV teachers +16 Entertainment 15 of the best TV shows set in college +52 National A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks +4 Idaho, the Carolinas lead the country with biggest increase in car loans +11 Handball, jai alai and other activities that burn a lot of calories +11 10 plant-based, kid-friendly snacks for back-to-school season +18 Airlines that best serve passengers with limited mobility +15 How COVID-19 recovery will impact the 14 top business travel markets +22 Entertainment Every Jane Austen movie adaptation, ranked +5 National America needs more homes, so why are builders cutting back? +28 Entertainment Kobe Bryant: The life story you may not know +5 National How student loan debt has increased over time +11 10 stats that show how COVID-19 impacted food delivery services +11 National 10 states most at risk for malware attacks +5 National 4 charts that show what Biden's student loan forgiveness means for America +46 Entertainment 45 of the best college movies +12 National Least expensive metros to buy a home in July +26 Entertainment Freddie Mercury: The life story you may not know +52 National States with the most and least student debt +4 These regions have the most incoming venture capital +6 How smart technology is impacting sustainability +7 Entertainment 6 iconic product placements in TV shows +6 5 facts about mental health care during the first year of the pandemic +6 The history behind 5 e-commerce tech advancements +8 7 factors that affect your car insurance rate +6 5 most common kinds of debt in the US +21 20 photos of LA in the 1950s +7 National With talk of a 2023 recession looming, what economic indicators have historically preceded every US downturn? +122 Must-do activities at every national park +102 National When women got the right to vote in 50 countries +16 15 notable farewell tours in sports history +6
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.