ALBANY — The former Beaudry gravel pit owned by the town of Albany remains under Act 250 jurisdiction until the existing permit expires in three years and it is properly reclaimed according to whatever Act 250 rules exist at the time, according to a jurisdictional opinion.

The six-acre gravel pit on Delano Road is in the midst of Act 250 proceedings to allow another 20 years of operation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments