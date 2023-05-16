LANCASTER — The Select Board on Monday saw public opposition to an upcoming LGBTQ+ event at Weeks Memorial Library.
A half-dozen North Country residents called on town officials to prevent Drag Story Hour from taking place in the Wingate Hall meeting room at 1:30 p.m. June 11.
Opponents described the event, which features drag queens reading books to children, as leftist political indoctrination and “grooming.”
“It is wrong, it is unhealthy, it is harmful. We are harming our children,” said Mark Saffian, a Whitefield resident and Berlin Public School math teacher.
However, Library Director Barbara Robarts said the library has a non-discrimination policy, and no legal standing to prevent event organizers White Mountains Pride of North Conway from booking the venue.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, no unaccompanied adults are permitted, the event takes place when the library is closed, and it is neither sponsored nor promoted by the library, Robarts said.
“We will not be discriminating and we will not be biased,” Robarts said. “If you choose to bring your child to [the event], you are welcome to do that. You do not have to, obviously. The best thing to do if you’re not happy is to stay away.”
TOWN RESPONSE
Select Board members Leon Rideout, Troy Merner and Shane Beattie distanced themselves from the event, arguing it was too political.
However, despite saying they would not bring their own children to Drag Story Hour, they made no effort to stop it from happening.
Meanwhile, Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson scolded those who had verbally abused library trustees and staff over the matter.
“A lot of people have come into my office to express their concerns. I respect their concerns and appreciate them. However the people that have insulted and name-called either the library staff or the trustees are a disgrace. And they should be ashamed of themselves,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
He, and members of the Select Board, cautioned opponents to refrain from further attacks and not escalate the situation.
“What I told people that have come to speak to me is, if you don’t want it to be a big deal, don’t make it a big deal,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
From a legal standpoint, he said, the library trustees would create liability if they violated their non-discrimination policy.
And from a community standpoint, he said, a high-profile organized protest would be a setback for the town’s image and, by extension, its revitalization efforts.
“I would ask you all to not make a big deal out of it. Let it go, let it pass. And focus on something that you feel is positive. Instead of putting the focus on something that you feel is negative,” Gaetjens-Oleson told those in attendance. “Because if you let something that you don’t like consume you, then you just lost.”
POLITICS
Two Select Board members, Merner and Rideout, called Drag Story Hour a political event masked as children’s entertainment.
“It seems to be more of a statement than a kids’ reading hour,” Merner said. “I know they have a right, God bless them. But that’s my problem with it.”
Rideout worried the event was intentionally provocative and intended to sow division in the small, tight-knit Great North Woods community.
“I’m proud the Town of Lancaster is very accepting, very open. We let people live their lives the way they want to. And I think this event is actually designed to throw it in our face that being accepting, and allowing people to live their lives how they see fit, is not good enough for some groups,” Rideout said, adding that he was “very disappointed” that White Mountains Pride were “playing politics with our town.”
He summed up the town’s “live-and-let-live” social contract as, “You don’t have to agree with everyone to accept them.”
However, the library’s non-discrimination policy supports that very same social contract, said library trustees Chair Linda Hutchins.
“As far as I’m concerned my job as a trustee is not to give my personal opinion,” she said. “My job as a trustee is to follow the policy that we have in place which is one of non-discrimination. The thing that worries me the most is that, should somebody decide ‘We don’t like you, you can’t come,’ where does that stop?”
Representatives of organizers White Mountains Pride were not in attendance.
However, their event description states, “Drag Story Hour uses the art of drag to inspire a love of reading while teaching deeper lessons in diversity, self-love and an appreciation of others.”
OPPOSITION EXPRESSED
During a 45-minute discussion, the event was subject to intense criticism.
Some expressed strong opinions about Drag Story Hour, its organizers and its participants.
Kathleen Rossum of Guildhall, Vt., said it was proper to discriminate against the event because of the harm it posed to children.
“Discrimination is not a dirty word. Every day I try to discriminate between healthy and unhealthy, between kind and unkind, between right and wrong, and between good and evil,” she said.
Craig Young of Lancaster called the event an affront to its namesake William Dennis Weeks.
“Neither he nor his son, John Wingate Weeks, would have taken any pride in Pride Week. The library never would have been built if they knew how you intended for it to be used,” Young said.
Cassandra Percey of Lancaster called the event “child abuse,” and Saffian, the Berlin teacher, said those who brought their children to Drag Story Hour were abdicating their responsibility as parents.
“I’m going to suggest those parents aren’t making the right choice. They’re making a choice that is going to be harmful to their children. And in that case, that’s where the town and the town policy have got to come into play to protect those children,” he said.
On those grounds, Saffian and others demanded that the Select Board overrule the library’s non-discrimination policy.
No action was taken.
In response to the unhappy people in the room, Rideout said, “One of our big issues in this country, we don’t seem to be able to disagree and continue to be friends.”
He urged those in attendance to cease personal attacks on library and municipal staff over the matter, saying, “We’re a better town than that. And sooner or later we’re going to work together again on something that we agree on.”
