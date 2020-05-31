Opponents Urge Surprise Site Visit At Asphalt Plant In Irasburg

IRASBURG — Opponents on Friday asked Act 250 land use regulators to conduct a surprise tour of the asphalt plant on Route 58 in Irasburg.
The request came at the end of a two-hour pre-hearing conference Friday afternoon on an upgrade to the plant, held remotely by telephone and video by the District 7 Environmental Commission.
Owner Jeff Hutchins, of Boardwalk LLC of Richmond, has filed an application to amend his Act 250 permit for the new equipment, which he said is already in operation at the site not far from the Irasburg Village School.
Hutchins is also appealing the jurisdictional opinion by commission coordinator Kirsten Sultan. She wrote that the plant upgrade required an Act 250 permit amendment because it would be a material change to the project and had the potential for significant adverse impact with respect to more than one criteria under Act 250.
That includes reviewing an air pollution control permit by the state. The plant did not initially require an air pollution control permit when the commission first granted its Act 250 permit.
Opponents begged the three commissioners to hold a surprise tour of the site and to visit neighboring properties to see what it looks and smells like when in full operation. They said they did not believe that the operation would be in full swing if the commission were to schedule a site visit.
Sultan, along with another coordinator, said that the commission is required to schedule and advertise site visits along with hearings.
They cannot together or individually just drive by to see what it looks and smells like, she said.
Sultan said she would report to the Vermont Natural Resources Board, which oversees the district commissions and Act 250, about the opponents’ desire for a surprise site visit.
An attorney for one of the opponents, Brooke Dingledine, urged the commission to at least attempt to schedule a site visit when the operation is fully underway.
Hutchins told the commission that the plant runs when there is good weather.
Dingledine said the best experience for the commission would be when the prevailing wind is blowing, which affects area residents the most.
“For the commission to experience … you need to smell it. That is the aesthetic problem and possibly a health problem.”
And there are other challenges to a site visit, with limits in Vermont on how many people can gather in one place and the need for masks and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sultan said.
Commission Chairman Eugene Reid said that the Vermont governor is expected to allow up to 25 people to gather for events like a hearing. However, Reid said having that many people in one place might be uncomfortable for some.
“Just because the governor says 25 people, I don’t think my wife would agree with it. I would be in the dog house if I did,” Reid said.
Also discussed by residents and teachers is the impact of the smell and possible air pollution on students of the school, which is also on Route 58.
Several parents and school staff are asking for party status along with area residents.
Statutory parties would include the Irasburg Planning Commission, which has asked for party status which would give the right to appeal.
The town would follow the case, but not seek to use its status, said Selectman Dave Lahar.
Reid said he was surprised that the superintendent of the area supervisory union had not taken a position on the plant, given the concern by some staff, parents and relatives about the asphalt plant upgrades.
The commission is expected to issue a written recess order identifying who will be granted party status and under which Act 250 criteria.
The commission will also schedule a site visit and hearing. Attorneys agreed that they could make sure the plant is running when a site visit is scheduled, subject to the weather.
It’s not clear whether the hearing will be in person, or remote by video or teleconference, or both.
Friday’s remote pre-hearing conference had technical difficulties. Some, like this reporter, signed in by video and were able to see some participants talking and see what the commissioners were seeing, when it came to photographs, some pre-filed testimony and maps.
But they had to listen in by telephone.
Sultan apologized for the technical challenges of holding a remote meeting with almost 40 participants, at one count.
