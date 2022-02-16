LANCASTER – The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority awarded the Town of Lancaster $155,500 in state tax credits to support improvements at Colonel Town Playground. The CDFA awards tax credits on a competitive basis to qualified organizations to support worthwhile community projects or programs.
N.H. businesses support the project by purchasing the awarded tax credits from the Town of Lancaster, resulting in the town receiving a donation and the business receiving a 75 percent New Hampshire state tax credit against that contribution. The credit can be applied to the Business Profits Tax, Business Enterprise Tax, or Insurance Premium. Businesses can carry tax credits forward for up to five years.
The money raised will assist Colonel Town Recreation in creating a more family-friendly, accessible, and attractive playground. Planned improvements include replacing aging outdoor play equipment, building an open-air pavilion, and constructing a walkway to improve park accessibility.
The Town is grateful to the businesses that have already purchased tax credits, including Cohos Advisors, Kheops International Inc., North Country Ford, Passumpsic Bank, Sansoucy Associates and Schilling Beer Co.
The Town must sell an additional $52,500 in tax credits before March 31, 2022, to meet the terms of the award and an additional $53,000 before March 31, 2023. Area businesses interested in supporting the project should contact Kim Votta at (603) 370-7347 or kim@kvottaconsulting.com. Kim is a local consultant supporting the town in the sale of CDFA tax credits.
The Colonel Town Recreation Department promotes, facilitates and fosters the growth, development, recognition and encouragement of our youth and families in Lancaster and the region. For more information about Colonel Town Recreation, contact Eli or Megan Vincent at (603) 788-3321 or recreation@coloneltown.com.
