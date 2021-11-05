LYNDON — A proposed 64-acre resort on Darling Hill Road drew vocal opposition at a Development Review Board hearing on Thursday.
The meeting lasted three-and-a-half hours, drew nearly 100 people remotely and in person, and featured more than two dozen speakers, mainly neighbors to the agricultural property where Waypoint Development LLC wants to build a 68-unit campground catering to outdoor enthusiasts.
Most who spoke asked the DRB to deny a conditional use permit for the project. They cited concerns about traffic, noise, public safety, environmental impacts, and sight pollution. They worried the project would detract from the iconic rural area.
“This is just one giant Pandora’s black box and is not in character with the rural nature and intended use of this property,” said landowner Madge Buus-Frank.
The DRB will render its decision within 45 days. The proposed $7.3 million project would also require Act 250 state land use approval.
DEFINITIONS
Is it a campground?
That question loomed large during Thursday’s hearing.
Darling Hill Road is zoned rural residential, and the town’s zoning by-laws allow campgrounds as a conditional use in a rural residential zone.
However, the by-laws do not define what a campground is, leaving the matter open to interpretation.
Foster Goodrich, the managing partner of Waypoint Development, said cabins are synonymous with campgrounds nationwide, and in Vermont.
“The State of Vermont recognizes cabins as part of campgrounds. They have full cabins on the assets they own and manage,” he said, adding, “There are cabins dotted all over the country as part of campgrounds.”
However, attorney Liam Murphy of Burlington disagreed.
Representing abutter Zoe Gascon, Murphy said the project was not a campground at all. He pointed to the permit application, where developers call it “a full-service 3/4 season resort” with 200 parking spaces.
He said the size, scope and nature of the project matched the town’s definition for transient lodging, such as a motel, which is not permitted in a rural residential district.
“This is not what people think of as a campground,” he said.
Murphy also pointed to the town’s zoning by-laws (which state that rural residential districts “should be restricted to agriculture, forestry, outdoor recreational and residential use”) and the 2020 municipal plan (which recommends protecting rural scenic areas like Darling Hill Road and channeling development to Lyndonville) as reasons for DRB to reject the project.
“This is not permitted in this district, it should be elsewhere, and the applicant should go back and do their homework before they come back before the board,” he said.
DETAILS
Another key question raised on Thursday: How much detail is enough?
In their presentation to the DRB, Waypoint Development outlined the basics of their plan like parking and cabin/tent locations, visual impacts on the surrounding area, and an operations overview.
However, the plans lacked in-depth information such as traffic, noise, light, groundwater and environmental impact studies.
Goodrich felt the plans were sufficient for town permitting and were intentionally short on details in anticipation of community push-back and a need for more changes.
He said Waypoint Development wanted clarification from DRB, and the public, before committing to a final design and performing costly engineering work. He noted the Act 250 process would enforce a higher level of scrutiny.
DRB member Curtis Carpenter expressed concern at the lack of detail.
“This isn’t fully blown out like I would kind of expect with something this substantial,” he said.
Waypoint Development pointed to the year-old, 100-site Kingdom Campground as precedent, but Carpenter said, “When Kingdom Campground came in, you look at their site plans and everything was totally laid out. There was much greater detail than you provided.”
Attorney Murphy offered a blunter assessment.
“This was the skinniest application I’ve ever seen for the amount of development that is being proposed,” he said. “The application should be rejected as incomplete.
CONCERNS
Waypoint has made efforts to address resident concerns.
According to Goodrich, the resort has a 40-acre footprint and is located in a low-lying area. He said it cannot be seen from Darling Hill Road, and has a minimal visual impact on other scenic viewpoints.
He also addressed rumors, saying the resort’s beer garden was more of a “beer shack” and that amplified sound would consist of one or two speakers, max.
He said plans to offer outdoor bike/ski/fishing rentals would be done in cooperation with a local retailer, and that guide services would be contracted through local guides.
The project would produce “several hundred thousand dollars” in tax revenue for the community, he added.
Speaking to those in attendance, he said Waypoint wanted to be “good neighbors.” He pointed to the access road as evidence.
According to Goodrich, Waypoint spent approximately $500,000 to acquire land and relocate the resort entrance away from an abutter, and onto a paved section of road.
However, John Rial owns land on the other side of that proposed entrance and shares the right of way.
He recently sold a lot that backs up to the entrance road. The buyer intends to build a four-bedroom home.
“Now all of a sudden I get an email from [the buyer] a week ago, ‘What did you sell me here? It’s going to be in a resort!’ So now we’re going to have hundreds of cars go past his lot, a road behind his house, and a dozen cabins within 50 to 75 feet of the back of his house,” Rial said.
Attorney Brice Simon of Stowe, representing Rial, questioned if Waypoint had legal rights to use the road.
OPEN SPACE
Waypoint intends to purchase 380 acres in total: The proposed resort, the Wildflower Inn, the bike shop, and an additional 300 acres that includes a significant portion of Kingdom Trails, the pump track, and heaven’s bench.
Goodrich said he wants to preserve the trail network and expressed openness to placing those lands into a conservation easement.
There was disagreement if the Waypoint proposal was the proper vehicle to protect open space.
The Kingdom Trails Association recently conducted a Network Capacity Study to address community impacts of increased KTA visits (over 135,000 per year pre-COVID). The study recommended that lodging and trail capacity not be increased in the area of South Darling Ridge, where the resort is planned.
“In closing, the scale, type and extent of development proposed by Waypoint runs counter to the feedback we have gleaned from listening to the community and users and engaging them in our capacity study process over the last 18 months, and as such, Kingdom Trails does not support the project as proposed,” wrote Abby Long, Executive Director of the Kingdom Trails Association.
However, Jim O’Reilly, the current owner of the Wildflower Inn, said development of the agricultural land was inevitable. He said the dairy operation on site was “struggling” and the rural residential zone allowed for housing lots under an acre, meaning the property could be carved up and populated with small housing lots.
“Agriculture is not where the hill is going to be in the future,” he said. “When we first started [at the Wildflower Inn] Lyndonville, I think, had 13 farms. Well, how many farms are there now? The writing is on the wall. It would be great to keep [the Darling Hill property] a farm and open land forever, but the reality is agriculture is not going to do it. So something else has to do it.”
“Do we want to see the hill dotted with one acre, two acre lots? Or do we want to see something that is more planned and more clustered the way [Goodrich] is speaking, where we have 68 cabins that can economically support the hill, the property we’re talking about, including the 300 acres at the Inn?”
Neighbor Kathleen Walsh expresses deep reservations with the project. She noted that the scenic beauty of Darling Hill Road draws people from far and wide, and has been recognized in publications such as Vermont Life and Yankee Magazine.
However, she said, compromise might be necessary to maintain open space.
“The agricultural land that is there needs to be conserved, and perhaps this plan is the plan that will preserve it best. I don’t know, I’m not the person to make that determination,” she said, “but if we can preserve 300 acres of agricultural land, whether or not there are cows on it, or crops, or gardens, or pathways, I think we need to do that. We need to keep these open spaces. That is not insignificant.”
She added, “There may be compromises that have to take place here. I think that we need to put together a reasonable framework of what is that compromise. “
Despite public pleas for a site visit, the DRB closed the public hearing after three hours, which precludes the DRB visiting the property.
