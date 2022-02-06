Optimistic Outlook For Littleton Opera House

LITTLETON — A little more than a year ago, during a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Adam Reczek took the job of manager and cultural arts coordinator of the town-owned Littleton Opera House.
The thought by many at the time was that the vaccine that would begin rolling out a few months later would beat back the virus and things would be back to normal by now.
It didn’t quite turn out like that.
During the rocky and uncertain year of 2020 (Reczek became manager that November), revenues fell by nearly 75 percent from the previous year.
Now, there appears to be a rebound, with revenues more than doubling in 2021.
While there’s still a long way to go, Reczek is encouraged that 2022 will be another good year for the opera house, the goal for which is to eventually become a self-sustaining enterprise with no or little tax impact for residents.
“It was good to have a lot of long-term private rentals, and that has been our bread and butter this year,” said Reczek. “We started to have a little influx of public events in the fall, then Omicron came along and really started to complicate things and pushed us back down to private events and bookings. That’s been helping us get by.”
In the summer of 2021, the focus was the cultural arts side, and the first-ever First Friday arts and music events were held, three of them, in June, July and August.
“We lucked out with the weather,” said Reczek. “The whole idea was to be able to have something that was outside and not hindered by COVID. We plan on doing four of those this year and keeping that going.”
Currently inside the opera house, which has a capacity of 400 in the grand hall, masks are encouraged for public events, but not required because there is no town or state mask mandate.
Private parties renting out opera house space, however, can enforce their own rules regarding masks.
“It’s been a lot of private events, and when we have been doing public events, we’ve been operating at half capacity, at 200 max capacity, just to keep it a little more spread out,” said Reczek. “Half capacity is my attempt to put some sort of protective protocol in place. We provide the opportunity to have distance, whereas a packed shoulder-to-shoulder crowd wouldn’t have that opportunity.”
So far, no event has reached a point where it’s exceeded 200 people and those coming after having to be turned away.
“It’s a weird thing to wish because you want the most successful, well-attended event you can have, but you also don’t want it too well-attended, which is counter-intuitive to say,” said Reczek.
The Upstage Players have been performing their shows with a spread-out audience, and while the audience limit was set at 200, two shows brought a strong showing of 150, so there was no issue, he said.
Another COVID-prompted change is what will now be the busy time of year.
While winters historically have been busy with opera house events, recent winters have also been the times of peak COVID cases, leaving Reczek looking to the spring and fall to book indoor events.
“I have a few events that I’ve been booking for this spring and this fall, which I think are going to start to be more of our busy times,” he said. “Winters are obviously the most prohibitive times now, because of the peaks, so I’ve been shifting to putting focus on spring and fall programming, just because in summer I want to be outside as much as possible and focus on arts and cultural events, like First Fridays.”
As the virus has hindered indoor opera house events, he’s had to cancel a number of them.
“My understanding from Sue [Pilotte, the previous opera house manager] is winter is the busy time, but we may have to reinvent our expectations around that these days,” said Reczek.
Being booked now for the fall of 2022 are several comedians and concerts.
Currently, Upstage Players has a rehearsal next week, an upcoming community theater performance, and beginning on Feb. 15 the Players will be auditioning for the tap dance musical “42nd Street” scheduled for late April and early May, to close out its 42nd season.
“That will be one of the big spring things,” said Reczek.
Other spring events are private rentals, but publicly ticketed, and include a semi-one-man music performance, halfway between theater and music.
“There are a few other concerts I’m working on to have something using our stage prior to the big concerts happening at the riverfront commons at the end of the First Fridays,” said Reczek.
So far, demand for private rentals has been strong into 2022.
“Having that has been huge, and we’re seeking out those opportunities,” said Reczek. “This last year we had a long-term rental with Granite State Independent Living. They were in the tower room for a few months and that was really helpful. I’ve been looking to repeat that with similar groups. It keeps us hanging on, with the goal to reduce the tax burden.”
After 2020, which saw state-mandated COVID restrictions and many people staying away from larger gatherings, Reczek didn’t know what to expect for 2021.
“The expectations were up in the air, and after 2020, there was pretty low bar,” he said. “It was encouraging to see that we can still make some income here and keep this as being a venue that people know about and are drawn to when it’s reasonable and realistic to have people come by to participate in our events.”
Looking back the past five years, opera house revenues were $17,000 in 2017, $37,000 in 2018, $43,000 in 2019, and down to $12,000 in 2020.
In 2021, revenues bounced back, reaching $27,000.
It was a good rebound and the goal is to sustain it, said Reczek, who also noted that goal comes with challenges and uncertainties, at least at the moment.
“We are still very much in a pandemic and there is no guarantee this will be a trend, but I have every intention of making it a trend,” he said.
On the cultural arts side, because of last year’s demand, the fourth First Friday will be held in September (the first three will remain June, July and August).
Voters at town meeting in March will be asked to authorize $12,000 to fund the main stage concerts for each First Friday.
What began as a once-a-month summer event to get outside as the pandemic persists has taken on a life of its own.
“There no expectations, and even if we had high expectations, I think it would have exceeded them,” said Reczek. “First Fridays was hugely popular and it grew every month. People were bummed that we weren’t doing a September one last year, so we decided to step it up and do an extra one this year. It started off as surviving and ended up being thriving. It was not necessarily expected, but was very welcome.”
While uncertainty remains, so does confidence in the future.
“If nothing else, arts and culture are alive and well and thriving in the North Country, in spite of everything, which is super-encouraging,” said Reczek.
