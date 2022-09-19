Oral Arguments Scheduled In Woodburn Domestic Violence Appeal To N.H. Supreme Court

Ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, seen here at his sentencing at Coos Superior Court on July 13, filed a notice on Thursday to appeal his domestic violence conviction to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
A year and a half after being convicted by a Coos Superior Court jury for domestic violence against his former fiancee, oral arguments have been scheduled at the New Hampshire Supreme Court for the appeal filed by former state senator Jeff Woodburn, who is seeking to overturn his conviction.
Although prosecutors with the New Hampshire attorney’s general’s office earlier this year informed the court that they would be waiving oral arguments, the Supreme Court’s oral argument calendar shows that Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher will be giving arguments on behalf of the state.
Woodburn, 57, a Democrat from Whitefield, who is representing himself in his appeal, will give arguments on behalf of himself.
Each has 15 minutes to argue their case before the state’s high court.
Arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.
In May 2021, Woodburn, who was represented by defense counsel Donna Brown at trial, was convicted on one count of domestic violence, one count of simple assault that involved biting during a struggle over a cell phone, and two counts of criminal mischief, all Class A misdemeanors, against Emily Jacobs, 40, his former fiancee from Jefferson who currently lives in Maine.
The incidents occurred during several episodes between August and December 2017.
Woodburn, who faced nine total Class A misdemeanor charges, was found not guilty on one additional count of domestic violence, three counts of simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass.
In July 2021, he was sentenced to a total of 60 days to serve at the Coos County House of Corrections.
In August 2021, he appealed his conviction, and the sentence was stayed pending the outcome of his appeal.
During his trial, Brown claimed that Jacobs exhibited prior acts of aggression toward Woodburn, whom she argued had acted in self-defense.
Those arguments form the basis of Woodburn’s appeal, which claims that the trial court erred when it refused to give self-defense instructions to the jury and interfered with Woodburn’s right to testify, present evidence and cross-examine Jacobs on alleged prior acts of aggression.
In the state’s legal brief for the appeal, Speicher argues that Woodburn has established no logical connection between alleged acts of aggression by Jacobs and the conduct with which he was criminally charged.
“The trial court properly refused to give a self-defense instruction, where the defendant failed to proffer any evidence that he reasonably believed the charged conduct was necessary to defend himself from the imminent use of unlawful, non-deadly force,” Speicher wrote. “As the court noted, there was no evidence as to the defendant’s mental state at the time he committed the charged assault; there was, therefore, no evidence to support his claim of self-defense … In the absence of any testimony linking the alleged prior acts to the defendant’s mental state at the time of the charged conduct, the alleged prior acts are irrelevant.”
It was undetermined on Monday how long it will take the Supreme Court to issue a ruling on the appeal following oral arguments.
Woodburn, who at the time of his arrest in August 2018 was New Hampshire Senate minority leader, served three terms in the Senate, from 2012 to 2018, when he was defeated in the general election
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.