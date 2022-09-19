Oral Arguments Scheduled In Woodburn Domestic Violence Appeal To N.H. Supreme Court
Ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, seen here at his sentencing at Coos Superior Court on July 13, filed a notice on Thursday to appeal his domestic violence conviction to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

A year and a half after being convicted by a Coos Superior Court jury for domestic violence against his former fiancee, oral arguments have been scheduled at the New Hampshire Supreme Court for the appeal filed by former state senator Jeff Woodburn, who is seeking to overturn his conviction.

Although prosecutors with the New Hampshire attorney’s general’s office earlier this year informed the court that they would be waiving oral arguments, the Supreme Court’s oral argument calendar shows that Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher will be giving arguments on behalf of the state.

