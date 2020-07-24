EAST BURKE — The owners of the year-old business, The Orange Rind, which opened last June in the former River Garden Restaurant building in East Burke, are working to address concerns that have come in from neighbors over noise, lighting, parking and social distancing, said Stephanie McGowan, an owner of the business.
She said the family-run business, which is also opening up the ice cream shop next door again, employs 27 people and will add 12 more jobs at the ice cream stand soon.
McGowan, in an interview on Wednesday afternoon, said the business is aware of complaints and has been working hard to correct the issues that have been raised.
The concerns were discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Burke Planning Commission.
Mike Harris, the town administrator, as well as the zoning administrator, discussed the issues brought forward in a meeting conducted both in-person, with social distancing measures at the town office building, and electronically.
Harris said on Wednesday that the complaints about alleged issues at the business have all been verbal.
He said he “wanted to bring these concerns to (The Orange Rind’s owners’) attention,” and drafted a letter to one of the owners, Stephen McGowan.
The Orange Rind will be on the agenda for the Burke Development Review Board’s meeting on Aug. 12, and Harris said the concerns that have been brought to town officials’ attention “will be brought up at the review hearing.”
“I wanted them to be aware of them,” said Harris of the letter he sent on Monday.
This is the first letter Harris has sent to the owners of The Orange Rind.
Stephanie McGowan, Stephen’s daughter, and also an owner of the business said on Wednesday, “We are just trying to follow everything. We’re not trying to cause any problems. We are working to make sure all the guidelines are followed.”
One change is that the bar now closes an hour earlier than it had been, closing at 10 p.m. weekdays and at midnight on weekends.
The business follows CDC guidelines and is taking names and phone numbers of all patrons as they enter the front door in case they are needed for contact tracing purposes should someone who has come to the business in the last 30 days test positive for COVID-19, Stephanie said.
“We have signage all over encouraging people to wear masks,” and employees wear masks,” said Stephanie. “Everyone must be seated.”
Stephanie said the business has taken bar stools out, so there is no service at the bar, tables are 6-feet apart, and outdoor games such as Jenga and corn hole, have been removed due to concerns because of the pandemic and social distancing requirements.
To concerns over illuminated signage discussed at the Planning Commission this week among other issues, she said, “We shut off all of our signage that was lit up like our open sign, we don’t use that anymore, we use a paper open sign. The only thing we have lit up is artwork we were approved for; we shut off all of our light-up signs that lit the street.”
Stephanie said, “We are trying our hardest. We don’t want to upset everyone.”
To the parking concerns, Stephanie said the business has posted “patrons only” signage, and she said the parking lot, in the heart of the village and on the river, often draws people who are visiting the river or “going on a 5-hour bike ride.”
People see the full parking lot and think the inside of the business is full, Stephanie said, “That’s been a challenge we’re trying to work on, I can see how it can look to people who are driving by.”
Letter Outlines Complaints
In the letter from Harris, he wrote, “This letter is to make you aware of some ongoing issues with the Orange Rind. I have been receiving complaints about the noise level from the outdoor seating area, patrons parking outside of your parking area being observed squealing their tires as they are leaving for the evening.”
The letter went on listing other concerns town officials have learned of, “Patrons not observing social distancing. Live music, louder music in general playing. Patrons that have been observed driving erratically after leaving the Orange Rind.”
Additionally, the letter referenced “Fireworks being set off on at least two occasions without proper permitting.”
Harris wrote that a permit would not have been likely issued for fireworks for the business “because of the location, and proximity to many buildings nearby.”
Stephanie said her father did set off fireworks one night, behind the business, and over the river, and quickly learned he should not have done so. She said the business only lit fireworks one time, not twice, as the town noted in the letter, saying someone else must have set them off in the second instance referred to.
Harris told the business owners, “I have been in contact with State Liquor Control about a few of these issues.” His letter was sent in his capacity as the town’s zoning officer.
Stephanie said the business is likewise in contact with state liquor department officials about the concerns raised, and is working hard to address all issues and to be in compliance.
Harris notes after outlining the concerns that the town appreciates “all of the hard work, effort and improvements to your property,” and noted, “We can all agree the property does look very nice, and makes a nice addition to the Village of East Burke.”
“However the social distancing rules have to be followed, these are guidelines set by the state, and because we still have a pandemic going on. Everyone has to accept responsibility to make every effort to prevent the spread of the virus,” the letter went on. “If this comes to my attention again I will have the Town Health Officer investigate further,” Harris wrote.
He said the neighbors’ concerns need to be taken seriously, “This is still very much a residential neighborhood; you are surrounded by homeowners that have the right to safe, quiet, and peaceful surroundings.”
Harris noted the cooperation he has had from both owner and Jeff Hale, who has assisted them with permit issues, regarding misunderstandings, and said zoning can be confusing to understand.
He wrote, “We do want this to be a positive addition to the Village and Town.”
The business has requested a permit to change from a restaurant to a lounge, according to Harris’s letter.
“Until your new permit is approved, you must stop the live music and the stationary music must be at a level not heard beyond the immediate area,” the letter concluded.
