Oren Remick, Monroe selectman, has won a second term — this one for the next three years.
Remick’s win was announced by Moderator Denis Ward at the beginning of Monroe’s well-attended and socially-distanced town meeting on Tuesday evening.
The incumbent received 109 votes while challenger Matthew Gibson received 19 votes, according to the town’s election tally sheet.
137 ballots were cast in the election, and all other town positions were uncontested.
Results for the school board election were not yet available at press time.
Remick has served on the board of selectmen for the past year and moved to Monroe with his family about five years ago from Warner, N.H., the Caledonian previously reported.
Remick’s wife grew up in Monroe while Remick himself grew up in Contoocook, N.H., just outside of Concord, and is a race car driver.
The couple has two daughters aged 10 and 12.
“With many trips to Monroe to visit my in-laws and work on our race car, we decided this is a great, quiet small town to raise our children,” Remick wrote in an email with the Caledonian on Sunday.
Remick said he never had any interest in politics but decided to run for the select board last year in order to preserve the quiet town.
“I still have a lot to learn about being a selectman,” he wrote. “I do know, however, I don’t want to change much.”
“I just want to do my best to keep Monroe’s taxes low and quality of living high,” he said.
