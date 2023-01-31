Rail Trail advocates outlined an ambitious project to build a new trail that would run from St. Johnsbury to Whitefield, N.H., during this week’s legislative breakfast in St. Johnsbury.

The effort was promoted by Judy Kurtz, a member of the Concord Planning and Zoning Board and co-chair of the Twin State Railroad Rails-to-Trails Project. The Twin State project looks to connect the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in St. Johnsbury to the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail and Presidential Rail Trail near Whitefield, N.H.

