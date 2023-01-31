Rail Trail advocates outlined an ambitious project to build a new trail that would run from St. Johnsbury to Whitefield, N.H., during this week’s legislative breakfast in St. Johnsbury.
The effort was promoted by Judy Kurtz, a member of the Concord Planning and Zoning Board and co-chair of the Twin State Railroad Rails-to-Trails Project. The Twin State project looks to connect the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in St. Johnsbury to the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail and Presidential Rail Trail near Whitefield, N.H.
The connection would be made via the long dormant Twin State Railroad line that begins near the old Ide Building on Bay Street in St. Johnsbury, crosses the Passumpsic River via the train trestle just north of Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and parallels Route 2 through East St. Johnsbury and Concord until it reaches the shore of Miles Pond at which point it cuts cross country to East Concord, past the old Gilman Paper Mill and across the Connecticut River to Dalton, and ending in Whitefield.
The rail line hasn’t been used for more than 20 years.
“It is overgrown with small shrubs and trees, weeds and grass, but it is the gem in the rough that we are promoting as an important connector between the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail,” said Kurtz, who was invited to speak at the legislative breakfast Monday morning.
The section of rail line from Whitefield to the Gilman mill, including the existing trestle across the Connecticut, was previously purchased by the NH Department of Transportation. The rest of the line from Gilman to St. Johnsbury is privately owned by rail company CSX.
“We are here today and my purpose in being here is to interest and excite you in this project with the ultimate purpose of bringing the State of Vermont to purchase the 21 miles of corridor from CSX to convert to rail trail,” said Kurtz.
The Twin State Rail Trail project fits into a much larger effort envisioned by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a national advocacy group that promotes trail development. The Twin State Rail Trail is designated as part of the hoped-for New England Rail-Trail Network, an interconnected system of multiuse trails that would connect all of New England via main “spines” through the six states using existing trail systems like the Lamoille and Ammonoosuc and proposed connectors like the Twin State.
The network that was first envisioned in 2019 would be the backbone to help spur future trail development and highlight the economic impact multi-use trails can have on communities.
During an online briefing last summer about the New England-wide project, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Northeast Director Tom Sexton described the ongoing work for the Twin State project and outreach he had made to local partners, including snowmobilers, bicyclists and others interested in the project.
“I think Whitefield will look a lot different in 10 years,” said Sexton. “And hopefully it won’t take that long but things will catch up to the rail trail. The bed and breakfasts, the restaurants, the bike shops, all the other things that will service those people.”
Sexton described trail networks as low-impact development that can provide a sustainable boost to the economy.
“Rail trails are a really good investment and that’s what I try to stress up there,” added Sexton.
Kurtz was accompanied by New Hampshire co-chair Marianne Borowski, a North Country resident who developed the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail. Borowski made a presentation about the Twin State project to Whitefield Planners in mid-December when she explained the project was in its early stages. The planners had questions about the potential future use of the line as a railway, its proximity to some residences and areas with wildlife and natural resources while noting the positive impact a trail could have for the community.
According to Kurtz and Borowski and the literature they distributed Monday the NH committee is working toward railbanking, an agreement process through which a railroad right of way can be converted to a trail, as well as assessing the conditions of the railbed and beginning engineering, environmental and historical preservation work.
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the town would likely be interested in seeing the Twin State project developed, noting the time and investment that had been made in the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The town is still in the process of developing a spur to extend the LVRT from its end on South Main Street into downtown, which hopes to begin construction on that trail extension in the summer of 2024.
The concept of a Twin State Rail Trail project has been around for several years. During her remarks at the legislative breakfast, Sen. Jane Kitchel, chair of Senate Appropriations and a member of Senate Transportation, addressed the project.
“I just want to commend the fortitude. They invited me to a meeting five years ago about the potential for a rail trail then it kind of fell off the tracks so to speak,” said Kitchel. “And now knowing that the current owner might be interested the Agency [of Transportation] has actually attempted to contact the current owner to see about a potential purchase.”
To learn more about the project, visit https://www.railstotrails.org/our-work/trailnation/newengland/
