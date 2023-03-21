Original Kingdom All Stars Song Makes The Finals In Nashville Songwriting Competition

The Kingdom All Stars original song “Willoughby Nights” has made the finals of the 2022 International Songwriting Competition which received over 15,000 submissions.
The song, written by Kingdom All Stars band member Jazmine Bogie, is now one of 13 finalists in the teen category of the competition.
The band’s original songs have made the semi-finals several times but this is the first time a KAS song has made it to the finals in the global songwriting competition.
The song was recorded by Jazmine Bogie along with band members Zane Mawhinney, Owen Marcotte, Liza Morse, Addison Scott and Macey Mawhinney at Robot Dog Studio in South Burlington and mixed by Andre Maquera at West Street Digital in St. Albans.
The song was released on Feb. 11, 2023.
Willoughby Nights now has thousands of online streams and the video, which celebrates Lake Willoughy and White Caps Campground in Westmore, currently has over 3,800 views.
The other 12 finalists in the competition are from all over the world, including England, Panama, California, Canada, The Netherlands, Kentucky, Massachusetts and China.
The International Songwriting Competition is based in Nashville, Tenn.
The judges who will decide the winners include Mariah Carey, Coldplay, Tom Waits, The Lumineers, Gloria Estefan, Linkin Park, NEEDTOBREATHE, Nancy Wilson (Heart), Dave Koz, Rosanne Cash, Trevor Daniel, Sugaray Rayford, Danilo Perez, ACraze, Above & Beyond and Oumou Sangare.
The Kingdom All Stars won the 2022 state-wide “Beats For Good” competition and opened the Do Good Festival sponsored by National Life Group in Montpelier.
On April 29, the Kingdom All Stars will open for Vermont’s legendary rock band “8084” at the Vermont Maple Festival in St. Albans.
The Kingdom All Stars are run by volunteers at a Northeast Kingdom non-profit organization which operates as a working band. Band members are never charged to participate in the program which includes middle and high school students.
