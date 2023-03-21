Original Kingdom All Stars Song Makes The Finals In Nashville Songwriting Competition
Jazmine Bogie performing with the Kingdom All Stars at the 2022 DoGood Festival in Montpelier, Vt.

The Kingdom All Stars original song “Willoughby Nights” has made the finals of the 2022 International Songwriting Competition which received over 15,000 submissions.

The song, written by Kingdom All Stars band member Jazmine Bogie, is now one of 13 finalists in the teen category of the competition.

