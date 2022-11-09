Orleans-1Incumbent Brian Smith Wins 4th House Term

Brian Smith, a Republican, sought re-election to the Orleans-1 seat he currently holds in the Vermont House of Representatives. (Courtesy Photo)

Incumbent Orleans-1 State Rep. Brian Smith was re-elected to the Vermont House of Representatives on Election Night.

Unofficial results showed Smith, a Republican, had captured 1,141 votes to his challenger, Democrat Aimee Alexander’s 760 total.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments