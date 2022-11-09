Incumbent Orleans-1 State Rep. Brian Smith was re-elected to the Vermont House of Representatives on Election Night.
Unofficial results showed Smith, a Republican, had captured 1,141 votes to his challenger, Democrat Aimee Alexander’s 760 total.
Smith will serve his fourth term in the Vermont Legislature with his victory on Tuesday.
Earlier in the campaign season, Smith told the newspaper in an interview, “I have served three terms in Montpelier so far and I do know who to talk with and who will help to get things done!
When I was first elected, my only promise was, ‘I promise to do the best that I can and make decisions that will improve the already great quality of life that we have in Derby’.”
Alexander is a teacher who has lived in the NEK since 2009 and hoped to serve as an advocate for public education, families, small-business owners, the environment, and vulnerable citizens, she said earlier for the newspaper’s voter’s guide.
Smith noted in his interview before the election that he served for 22 years on the Derby Selectboard and is a NEK native who has enjoyed his public service and hoped to continue to serve residents of the Orleans-1 district.
Asked what his top issue for the coming term would be, Smith said, “Wasteful spending lead me to run six years ago! It’s still leading me to run today!”
“That and texting and driving! This is out of control and it appears that no one seems to have any resolution on a way to stop it!”
