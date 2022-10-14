For two years, Reps. Katherine Sims (D-Craftsbury) and Vicki Strong (R-Albany) have both represented the seven-town Orleans-Caledonia House district.
Now, only one can return to Montpelier.
The electoral map was re-drawn earlier this year, and as a result Sims and Strong will compete for a single seat in the newly created Orleans 4 district (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro).
It’s the only race in Vermont where two incumbents will square off in a winner-take-all battle because of redistricting.
It promises to be a close contest.
In the 2020 general election, Sims edged Strong in the Orleans 4 towns, 1,333 to 1,176.
It also promises to be an expensive race.
The candidates took in nearly $40,000 through Oct. 1, with Sims holding a $26,000 to $12,000 edge, making it one of the costliest House battles in Vermont.
Sims and Strong differ politically but share a similar passion for serving their communities. Both have knocked on over 1,000 doors in the past few months to speak to potential voters, hear their concerns, and make their case.
The following is a look at their backgrounds, their priorities, and their positions on key issues.
ABOUT SIMS
Katherine Sims, 40, has lived in the area for two decades.
Raised outside of Boston, she moved to the Northeast Kingdom to work on a dairy farm and “fell in love with this community.”
She founded Green Mountain Farm-To-School, a non-profit advocating childhood nutrition and farm viability, and served as director from 2007 to 2017. Next she led the economic and community development organization Northeast Kingdom Collaborative from 2017 to 2020.
Elected in 2020, she served on the House Committee on Energy and Technology and is clerk for the Rural Caucus.
She has also served on the boards of the Vermont Land Trust, NEK Broadband, the Vermont Telecommunications & Connectivity Advisory Board, the Vermont Council on Rural Development, UVM Extension, Craftsbury Saplings, and the NVU Strong Committee.
She and her husband, Jeff Fellinger, have two young boys ages 3 and 5.
In between family and legislative responsibilities, Sims works on a flower farm and consults non-profits to help make ends meet.
She won her first House term in 2020 after unsuccessful runs in 2012 and 2016.
Her website lists endorsements by progressive groups Rights & Democracy, Renew U.S., Vermont Conservation Voters, Lets Grow Kids Action Network, American Federation of Teachers-Vermont, VT-NEA, VPIRG, VSEA, and Planned Parenthood along with more than 91 friends, neighbors, and community members.
ABOUT STRONG
Vicki Strong, 65, planted her Vermont roots when she attended Sterling College at age 18.
While learning about forestry, agriculture and conservation, she developed a love of small-town life and nature, and gained an appreciation for those who live off the land.
Strong has a firm religious background. She attended LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, where she studied missions and the Bible, and is the outreach coordinator for Albany Methodist Church, where her husband, Nate, has been pastor for 30 years.
She worked many years for Weight Watchers and serves on the board of housing non-profit Rural Edge in Lyndonville.
She and her husband, Nate, raised and home-schooled three children. Strong became a Gold Star mother on Jan. 26, 2005, when her 24-year-old son, Marine Sgt. Jesse Strong, was killed in Iraq defending the election polls during the first free Iraqi elections.
Strong has served in Montpelier since 2011, longer than 77 percent of House members.
She seeks a seventh term and has been endorsed former Gov. Jim Douglas and former Lt. Gov. Brian Dubie
WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT OR MOST
IMPORTANT WORK DURING THE LAST LEGISLATIVE SESSION?
SIMS: Sims pointed to her work on broadband issues, education funding and the forest economy as her most significant work of the past session.
She was the lead sponsor of H.194, a bill to support broadband access for rural Vermonters. It was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Technology, which Sims serves on.
She co-sponsored three bills related to education funding, including H.106, a grant-supported community school pilot program. It was signed into law as Act 67.
She was also a co-lead sponsor of H.566, to establish the Vermont Forest Futures Program to strengthen, promote, and protect the forest products 19 industry in Vermont. It was incorporated into Senate Bill 11, which was signed by the governor.
STRONG: Asked her most important work during the 2021-2022 session, Strong pointed to bills relating to COVID vaccination requirements and government overreach.
She was the lead sponsor of H.283, which proposed to recognize bodily autonomy and prohibit interference in a person’s health care decision. It states that a person should be free to accept or deny any health or medical intervention (including vaccines) based on their religious, conscientious or personal beliefs. It was referred to the House Human Services Committee.
She was also the lead sponsor of H.452, to prohibit the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports, and H.573, to prohibit discrimination based on immunization status. Both were also referred to committees.
About those bills, Strong said, “It was bold and it wasn’t necessarily popular in that time period. But it gave a voice to people who were feeling concerned and anxious about where that was all going to go.”
IF REELECTED, WHAT ARE YOUR LEGISLATIVE GOALS AND PRIORITIES?
SIMS: Sims pointed to three priorities.
Infrastructure: She said the state must continue efforts to grow and modernize all of its infrastructure (broadband, cell service, water, sewer and housing), particularly in rural areas.
Needs of working families: She called for expanded access for (1) affordable, high-quality child care and health care and (2) paid family medical leave to support and provide relief to working families.
Climate Change Preparedness: Sims said rural communities need to prepare themselves for the challenges posed by climate change, to ensure extreme temperatures and weather do not disrupt life in the Northeast Kingdom. Communities need to take steps to ensure they have the capacity, resources and support “to adapt and be resilient in the face of climate change.”
For example, she said, “We have to make sure we have the hardened [electrical] grid that we need, that we have battery storage and backup, and cooling sites for hot weather days, and that we’re investing in weatherization and other technology to help people save money.”
STRONG: Strong said one priority was lower taxes. “We are creating a pretty big burden on our taxpayers. There’s a voice in the legislature that’s very strong that wants to keep taxing, particularly essential things like our heating fuels and gasoline fuels, in their effort to mitigate climate change. And I believe there are ways to work towards a healthy environment without taxing Vermonters that can’t afford it. So I’m definitely against any more carbon taxes and would stand strong against that.”
In addition, she said she was particularly concerned with issues of mental health and addiction. “Mental health and opioid treatment programs need to be accessible, effective and closer to home. I have a couple of constituents whose spouses or children have had to be taken to facilities very far away. It’s very difficult for families. … We need to make it a priority in the State House to fund these things.”
Education is another pressing concern, she said. She supports school choice and “helping families find the best fit for their children, whether its homeschooling, local public schools, independent schools or faith-based schools.”
WHAT ARE THE TOP PRIORITIES YOUR HEARING FROM CONSTITUENTS?
SIMS: Sims said her priorities above (infrastructure, needs of working families, climate change preparedness) mirror those of her constituents.
In addition, however, she said constituents have expressed concern about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June to overturn the Roe decision, which reverted the issue to the states.
“Especially because the Reproductive Liberty Amendment is on the ballot in November, I’ve been hearing about the importance of protecting Vermonters’ rights to make their own decisions about their bodies and their reproductive health choices,” Sims said.
STRONG: Constituents’ top priority has been affordability and the cost of living. Those concerns Democratic efforts to institute a potential new fee on home heating fuel. “[My constituents] are fearful for winter. They’re fearful for what the legislature might do. Right now when we’re filling our gas tanks at a huge cost, and going to the grocery store and putting more on our [credit and debit] cards because of inflation. It is not a good time to tax these fuels and make them harder to buy, or more expensive. It just doesn’t make sense. We already have one of the highest tax burdens in the country and one of the lowest economic outlooks in the country. So it doesn’t seem like the right direction to go. Young people, and people of all ages, are already having a hard time affording housing for their families.”
WHAT CAN THE STATE DO TO IMPROVE THE WORKFORCE AND HOUSING IN THE REGION?
SIMS: “We put a lot of money into housing this last session. But there is so much more to do. Some of the things that I’m looking at advocating for in the coming session if re-elected are expanding the Vermont Home Improvement program, which provides funding to landlords to bring apartment units back online. To provide incentives to bring dilapidated single-family houses back online. We have a lot of uninhabitable places in some of our downtowns and we should be doing everything we can to use that existing infrastructure to create more housing.”
“I’m also hearing a lot about the challenges around the eviction process, both the time and the cost. That ultimately becomes a deterrent to landlords keeping their apartments available for long-term rentals and shifting to short-term rentals. So looking at other models, like in Massachusetts there’s a housing court, to create a dedicated process to expedite the eviction process.”
“The other workforce issue that I’ve been thinking about is our teachers, who are pretty burned out after many years in a pandemic.” She said the legislature did some important work during the last session on education funding, which should increase teaching capacity long term. But short term, she talked about employing various measures (e.g. tax incentives, loan forgiveness) to recruit and retain teachers and solidify the state’s public education system.
STRONG: Strong said the legislature “passed an economic development bill the last session that was quite comprehensive to attract people here to work” and continues to pursue efforts to support technical education and bolster the trade sectors. Strong said those issues will remain a priority over the next two years. “I think we [the legislature] need to continue to focus on that together, to help young people stay here and not leave.”
IS THERE ANY REGULATION OR SPENDING THAT YOU FEEL THE STATE SHOULD RECONSIDER OR NOT CONSIDER?
SIMS: “Act 250 needs to be updated and modernized to better suit the needs of our communities,” Sims said, noting that work done the last session failed to support agricultural and forest-based businesses.
In addition, she said, Act 250 continues to pose challenges to housing creation. “How do we look at incentivizing development in our downtowns where it’s smart and sustainable and easing that process?”
Sims plans to introduce bills to further reform Act 250, she said.
STRONG: “I feel like the priorities, where we send the biggest chunks of money, really need to be re-evaluated. Human Services is the biggest part of our state budget, and it encompasses a lot of programs. I think we need to go through with a fine tooth comb and evaluate the layers of programs we have. And see what’s effective, what’s not, and what can we streamline or consolidate. From what I hear there are lots and lots of non-profits, and the conundrum is they are all stretched financially. They are all stretched as far as having enough people. And in many ways we are duplicating our efforts, at quite a few levels. So we need to evaluate where is this money going and what’s really effective.”
Strong also felt that the state needed to ease Act 250 restrictions on farming, forestry and business, saying changes are “desperately” needed to boost the economy, expand the tax base, and improve Vermont’s overall economy.
WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF SCHOOL FUNDING IN VERMONT?
SIMS: “The work we did last year was really significant,” Sims said, referring to a bill signed by Gov. Phil Scott in May that would update the state’s pupil weighting system, which determines how education funding is distributed. The changes don’t take effect until 2025, but will increase funding for school districts with higher numbers of economically disadvantaged students and English language learners.
However, Sims expressed concern about another reform, Act 173, a law passed in 2018 that changes how special education dollars are distributed to school districts. In essence, the state will spend $16 million less on special education under the new system, and three-quarters of Vermont school districts and supervisory unions will lose money.
Sims expressed concern at the impact Act 173 could have on local communities in the rural Northeast Kingdom. For instance, she said, the North Country Supervisory Union is looking at a net loss of $1 million in special education funding.
“I think we need to be ensuring that we’re providing adequate support based on the needs of the community, and recognize that it’s different circumstances in different communities, especially up here,” Sims said. “So I will advocate for transition funding [for special education] this year. I’m definitely concerned about what Act 173 means for our schools and our must vulnerable students.”
STRONG: “We have one of the highest per-pupil spending rates in the country and our classrooms are shrinking continually. So we’re increasing our spending, which means that our land taxes keep going up, but our classrooms are smaller in many parts of the state. So what do we do? We really have not tackled the hard questions related to our funding formula. And there’s been other legislators, not just me, who say we have to reform that formula and really make it so that it’s not costing so much per pupil. And how do you do that? It won’t be painless. But there are layers of the public school systems, of the supervisory unions, and the districts themselves. A lot of money goes into all of that and doesn’t necessarily trickle down to the teachers who are doing the hard work and should be paid fair salaries. The legislature seems to kick the can down the road, they don’t want to look at it hard because it’s going to be tough choices and tough discussions. But we need to do it.”
WHAT ARE THE KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN YOU AND YOUR OPPONENT, AND WHY SHOULD VOTERS CHOOSE YOU?
SIMS: “I don’t think [Strong and I] could be more different across the board,” Sims said.
Asked why she should be elected, Sims pointed to the legislative accomplishments over the past two years, drafting and supporting legislation to address community needs and concerns.
“I’m running for office because I care deeply about our communities. I want everyone that lives in our community to have an opportunity to thrive. And I think that the work that we do in Montpelier, the policy, makes a really big difference.”
“I’m not there just to vote ‘No’ on everything. I’m there trying to pass policy that makes it better for everyone in our community. I think I’ve worked hard to bring the voices and values of our community to make a difference, whether it was on broadband, or forest economy, or child care, or education. I was there at the table, working hard to make those bills better for our community.”
Sims also pointed to her relationship with constituents. She holds monthly office hours in her communities, provides monthly updates on legislation (via letters to the editor), maintains active social media accounts, and solicits feedback.
“I care deeply about hearing from constituents and then reporting back and keeping them informed,” she said.
STRONG: “I’m for less government. Less regulation. Lower spending. Lower taxes. I don’t believe government programs are the best way to go to solve problems. I think the people have the answers to the problems. We need to empower the public, the churches, the businesses again, and not be looking to the government to solve our problems. Because governments aren’t in touch with the people.”
“For example, I had a constituent call who was going through a very hard time. Their taxes were due and were higher than they thought, and they wanted to know what they could do. I wasn’t going to go through government programs because they could take months or who knows how long. I just said, “I’m going to help you, I’m going to find some resources.” And we found local resources to fill the gap. And that person is now in a way better place financially. We have a wonderful heart here in Vermont and our communities are tied together strongly. We have to tap back into that, I believe, and do it in a way that meets each others needs. I just don’t think creating more levels and layers of government are going to do it.”
WHY DO YOU WANT TO SERVE AND WHAT INSPIRES YOU?
SIMS: “My kids certainly inspire me. I want them to have a bright future here in our community. So I show up every day trying to think about them and how to have a Vermont where they can thrive. And I guess, from an early age, I’m someone who likes to bring people together to try and make change. I can remember in elementary school, organizing other female classmates because the boys had uniforms for sports and the girls didn’t. We didn’t think that was fair. We organized and protested against the administration, and we won our cause, and we got uniforms. Since then, whether it’s helping launch the child care center in our community or forming NEK Broadband, I really enjoy bringing people together and to create positive change.”
STRONG: “This is hard, hard work. You know you don’t please a lot of people. I guess it’s a part of my personality so to speak. My mission is serving, and I’ve served my communities here [through the Albany Methodist Church] for 30 years. We’ve had various types of ministries and outreaches. That’s just been my lifestyle for the years I’ve been married and raised our kids, it’s always been about serving.
“And when our son [Jesse] went to Iraq and served, he made the ultimate sacrifice. That just inspires me every day. It inspires me to get up and serve even though it’s not easy. It’s hard, in fact. It might be painful and you might get a lot of criticism in one way or another. But I’m willing to serve and I’m willing to stand up, share my constituents’ burdens, and take their voice to Montpelier every day. And I personally believe that’s what people want more than anything, to have their voice heard.”
