Orleans 4: Sims Bests Strong In Battle Of Incumbents
State Rep. Katherine Sims participates in the Stars & Stripes Parade in Lyndonville on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

In a battle between incumbents, Rep. Katherine Sims (D-Caftsbury) defeated Rep. Vicki Strong (R-Albany) in the one-seat Orleans 4 district.

Sims won the four-town district (Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Glover) by a 1,241 to 791 margin.

