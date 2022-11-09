Orleans 4: Sims Bests Strong In Battle Of Incumbents

In a battle between incumbents, Rep. Katherine Sims (D-Caftsbury) defeated Rep. Vicki Strong (R-Albany) in the one-seat Orleans 4 district.
Sims won the four-town district (Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Glover) by a 1,241 to 791 margin.
Sims, 40, returns to the State House for a second term with plans to focus on infrastructure and the needs of working families.
“I just feel overwhelming gratitude and excitement. I’m glad to see strong support for our campaign and our vision for the future. And I’m ready to get back to work,” Sim said.
Strong, 65, had served in Montpelier since 2011 and had been among the longest-serving House members.
“I knew it was going to be a tough race,” Strong said. “It’s been a privilege for me to serve for the past 12 years. And I just want to say congratulations to [Sims] and I wish her the best in the upcoming session.”
For two years, Sims and Strong co-represented the two-seat Orleans-Caledonia House district (Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock).
However, the electoral map was re-drawn earlier this year, and they were pitted against each other in a winner-take-all race in the one-seat Orleans 4 district.
It was the only race in Vermont in which an incumbent was sure to lose.
For that reason, Sims and Strong ran vigorous campaigns. They each knocked on more than 1,000 doors and combined to raise over $50,000 (Sims $30,800, Strong $24,600).
While the two candidates differed politically, it was a cordial campaign.
Sims characterized the race as a refreshing change of pace from divisive national politics.
“I have so much respect and gratitude for the campaign that Vicki Strong and her team ran. I think we both care deeply about our communities and it was great to stay focused on the issues that matter, and not make it a negative campaign,” Sims said.
Strong said the feeling was mutual.
“It was hard to run against someone I served with,” Strong said. “I feel like it was a good campaign, in terms of us keeping it civil and about the issues, and not attacking each other,” Strong said.
Both candidates said it was hard to run against a former legislative colleague.
Strong called it “painful.” Sims said “there was a bittersweetness to the result, knowing that we worked side by side and only one of us could get back.”
Asked about her future plans, Strong said she will continue to serve as outreach coordinator for Albany Methodist Church, where her husband, Nate, has been a pastor for 30 years.
“I’ll be able to focus on that with more energy, and there may be new opportunities for me,” she said, adding, “For 12 years I’ve put a lot of things on hold and my husband made a lot of sacrifices. I’m pleased to have some time to regroup.”
Meanwhile, Sims enters the next legislative session with three priorities.
She said the state must grow and modernize its infrastructure, prepare communities for the challenges posed by climate change, and expand support, services and economic opportunities for working families.
After a short break, she will resume drafting legislation to address those subjects.
Said Sims, “I’m ready to get back to work.”
