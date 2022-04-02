NEWPORT — There are 113 USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) conservation practices available to farmers and landowners in Orleans County, according to the Orleans County Natural Resource Conservation District (OCNRCD).
To learn more, a locally-led conservation planning meeting is being held Thursday, April 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goodrich Memorial Library on Main Street in Newport. Those attending can expect to learn about the watersheds in Orleans County and engage in discussion to establish conservation goals and provide recommendations to the USDA, NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation District) and VTDEC (Vt. Dept. of Environmental Conservation) about how to allocate resources to reflect local priorities.
“NRCS administers several programs funded through the Federal Farm Bill, and VTDEC oversees basin plans that list strategies to improve Vermont’s water quality,” says OCNRCD district manager Sarah Damsell. “These programs are designed to assist farmers, forest owners, and other landowners implement projects that benefit soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat, and other natural resource concerns.”
The public is encouraged to attend. For information on an online survey ahead of the meeting, and to RSVP, contact the Orleans Conservation District at (802) 334-6090, ext. 7008 or email: sarah.damsell@vt.nacdnet.net.
