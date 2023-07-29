Orleans County Added To Disaster Declaration

State and federal officials announced last week that Orleans County had been added to the official disaster declaration by FEMA due to the flooding earlier this month.
The Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration was signed by President Joseph Biden earlier this month and several counties have been added as a fuller assessment of the damage is done.
The latest declaration now allows residents of Orleans County to apply for federal assistance for personal losses during this month’s storm and floods. Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties had previously been approved.
“This is an important and welcomed development and underscores the importance of Vermonters reporting their damage to 211,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “I encourage all impacted Vermonters in Orleans to take advantage of the resources available and apply for FEMA assistance.”
Those who have personal losses should report damage to vermont211.org or by calling 211. The online reporting tool is preferred. Even if the damage is minor, residents should report it.
The Individual Assistance program helps homeowners and renters impacted by the disaster seek reimbursement for necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, and lodging, among other expenses.
To apply, visit www.disasterassistance.gov/ or call 1-800-621-3362.
With that declaration, Orleans County residents or people who work in Orleans County are now eligible for Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits as well.
Under DUA program guidance, individuals in Orleans County have until Monday, August 28, to file a DUA application. The first payable benefit week has been identified as July 9 – 15. Counties that were previously declared have an earlier deadline to apply.
Under the federal disaster declaration, individuals living, working, or scheduled to work in these counties may be eligible for DUA. This includes independent contractors, those who are self-employed, and agricultural workers.
Individuals seeking assistance through the DUA program must first file for regular unemployment insurance benefits. As part of the application process, claimants should indicate that their employment was impacted by the disaster. The Department of Labor will determine if the claimant is eligible for regular unemployment first, as required by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA). If the claimant is deemed ineligible for regular unemployment insurance, the applicant will be provided with the DUA application. Eligible Vermonters can collect benefits for the weeks during which they meet the necessary program criteria.
Examples of eligible DUA claims may include:
The claimant was injured in the disaster and is unable to work, whether they are an employee or self-employed;
The claimant’s workplace was damaged, destroyed, or not in operation as a direct result of the disaster;
The claimant’s transportation to work is not available as a direct result of the disaster;
The claimant cannot get to their job because they must travel through an impacted area and are unable to do so as a direct result of the disaster;
The claimant was about to begin working, but the job no longer exists as a direct result of the disaster;
Most of the claimant’s income comes from areas affected by the disaster, whether they work for themselves or an employer, and their business is adversely impacted as a direct result of the disaster.
Individuals interested in learning more about Disaster Unemployment Assistance can find more information online at https://labor.vermont.gov/dua or by calling the UI Claimant Assistance Center at 1-877-214-3330.
FEMA also has cleanup assistance for impacted residents.
If your home was damaged by Vermont’s recent floods but you can still live in it safely, FEMA may be able to provide up to $300 to help with cleanup. This Clean and Sanitize Assistance is intended to help homeowners and renters quickly address contamination from floodwaters to prevent additional losses and safety concerns.
You may qualify for Clean and Sanitize Assistance if:
You live in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham or Windsor County.
Based on a FEMA inspection, your home has disaster damage; or, if you are a renter, the inspection notes cleanup actions are needed or have already been done.
If you have already cleaned up, save your receipts from any supplies, materials or paid help.
The damage is not covered by your insurance.
FEMA determines your disaster-damaged primary residence is safe to occupy.
For advice about what to do if your house has mold, visit fema.gov/fact-sheet/mold-problems-and-solutions.
To register for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call 1-800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.
