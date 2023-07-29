Orleans County Added To Disaster Declaration

Gov. Phil Scott visits the Ethan Allen plant in Orleans to assess flood damage Saturday, July 22. (Contributed Photo)

State and federal officials announced last week that Orleans County had been added to the official disaster declaration by FEMA due to the flooding earlier this month.

The Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration was signed by President Joseph Biden earlier this month and several counties have been added as a fuller assessment of the damage is done.

