There were 11 new coronavirus cases reported in Orleans County on Friday, continuing a trend of the county having the most recent cases per capita.

While Orleans was posting the double-digit gain, Caledonia County and Essex County had no new cases. This was the first day with no new cases for Essex since Dec. 4. It was the first time Caledonia County reported no new cases since Nov. 22 .

