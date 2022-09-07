Orleans County Deputy Prosecutor Running For State’s Attorney
Buy Now

Farzana Leyva

Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva has announced a write-in campaign to replace her departing boss, Jennifer Barrett.

Barrett, who has served as Orleans County State’s Attorney for seven years, was recently appointed as a superior court judge by Gov. Phil Scott. Barrett will be appointed to the bench at the end of September.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments