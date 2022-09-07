Orleans County Deputy Prosecutor Running For State’s Attorney

Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva has announced a write-in campaign to replace her departing boss, Jennifer Barrett.
Barrett, who has served as Orleans County State’s Attorney for seven years, was recently appointed as a superior court judge by Gov. Phil Scott. Barrett will be appointed to the bench at the end of September.
Leyva has worked under Barrett for the last four years.
“As a Deputy State’s Attorney, I prosecuted complicated cases and tried over 20 cases to verdict,” said Leyva in a press release issued on Tuesday. “My years of litigation experience make me well suited for the position of State’s Attorney. I am looking forward to continuing to serve this incredible community.”
Leyva, who has lived in Westfield since 2014, is originally from South Africa and was admitted as an attorney to the South African Bar in 2007.
She started working for the Vermont Judiciary in 2015 while studying for the New York Bar Exam. After passing the New York Bar, she started working as a law clerk for the Orleans County States Attorney’s Office in Newport until she was admitted to the Vermont Bar in 2019. She then became one of Barrett’s deputies.
Leyva said in her press release that she has prosecuted many cases including domestic violence, sexual assault, drunken driving, aggravated assault, robbery, juvenile cases and appeals to the Vermont Supreme Court.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.