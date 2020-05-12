Orleans County Lawmakers Focus On Working For Constituents

Orleans County lawmakers say their days have been full helping constituents, especially those struggling to receive state and federal aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders.
“We all have submitted names and information to the (Vermont) Department of labor for individuals who have had difficulty in making contact,” said Rep. Woodman “Woody” Page, R-Newport City.
The struggle to sign up for and access unemployment insurance benefits has been a top concern of constituents, lawmakers like Sen. John Rodgers, D-Essex-Orleans, said.
“It has been very frustrating to say the least,” Rep. Mark Higley, R-Lowell, said.
However, the backlog in that area has started to improve, Rep. Lynn Batchelor, R-Derby Line, said.
Page said they have also been able to provide information to constituents about how to receive other support from other resources.
Lawmakers have been attending virtual committee meetings and staying abreast of developments in Montpelier. Rep. Brian Smith, R-Derby, says he expects the Legislature to pause in early June and return in the summer to tackle next year’s budget once the impact of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders is known on state revenues.
In other work, Page and Higley said they’ve written assurances to students and families about their support of keeping Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon and Johnson campuses and Vermont Technical College open for Northeast Kingdom students.
Higley said he supports the blue ribbon committee researching how to find a comprehensive sustainable path for the Vermont state colleges.
Higley is on the House Energy and Technology Committee, which is “looking at ways to help build out broadband in unserved and under served areas in Vermont, if there is stimulus money available. Discussions have taken place with the Department of Pubic Service, some providers and also the electric companies.”
Smith attended a virtual meeting of the House Health Care Committee Tuesday, which focused on bill S.128.
Smith said he supports the bill which changes how physician’s assistants are licensed and expand what they are capable of doing in the health care field in Vermont.
