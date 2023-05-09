Orleans County Men Linked To Theft Of Rare Coins
From left, James Beauvais, 49, of Holland, Jonathan Letourneau, 33, of Newport, and Dustin Sheltra, 27, of Charleston, were arrested by Vermont State Police who reported the men are connected to a Derby burglary in which rare coins were stolen.

Three men from Orleans County were arrested by Vermont State Police whose investigation linked them to a burglary in Derby in which a safe containing rare coins was stolen.

James Beauvais, 49, of Holland, Jonathan Letourneau, 33, of Newport, and Dustin Sheltra, 27, of Charleston, were taken into custody on different dates after William Rafferty’s Shattuck Hill Road residence in Derby was broken into on April 18.

