Orleans County Men Linked To Theft Of Rare Coins

From left, James Beauvais, 49, of Holland, Jonathan Letourneau, 33, of Newport, and Dustin Sheltra, 27, of Charleston, were arrested by Vermont State Police who reported the men are connected to a Derby burglary in which rare coins were stolen.
Three men from Orleans County were arrested by Vermont State Police whose investigation linked them to a burglary in Derby in which a safe containing rare coins was stolen.
James Beauvais, 49, of Holland, Jonathan Letourneau, 33, of Newport, and Dustin Sheltra, 27, of Charleston, were taken into custody on different dates after William Rafferty’s Shattuck Hill Road residence in Derby was broken into on April 18.
A report by Trooper Richard Berlandy notes that coins that were in a safe stolen from Rafferty were being used as currency at multiple area businesses following the burglary.
The police investigation determined Letourneau was a “person of interest” in the crime, and Newport Police Department detained him at a traffic stop on April 22 until state police arrived. He was arrested for burglary.
Three days later, state police reportedly discovered stolen property in Beauvais’ residence. He was arrested for possession of stolen property on May 3.
The next day Sheltra was arrested and charged with being in possession of stolen property.
Trooper Berlandy noted that the investigation into the crime continues. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining stolen property and/or information regarding other individuals involved is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.
All three men were arraigned in Orleans Superior Court and pleaded not guilty.
Letourneau is listed as a detainee at Northern State Correctional Facility until a someone can be found to take responsbility for him.
