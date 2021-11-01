Orleans County Reports 2 More Weekend Deaths

The Vermont Health Department reported an additional 2 Northeast Kingdom residents died of COVID-19 in recent days, while the pace of new infections fell slightly.
The latest deaths were reported to have been of Orleans County residents on Friday and Saturday. This is the third Orleans County death in the past week after the county went nearly 11 weeks without a death while having one of the highest per-capita rates of infection in New England.
The NEK added 100 more cases between Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The pace of new infections in the region has dropped from its all-time high with a 7-day average of over 55 cases per day last month to a rate of 37.1 cases per day.
These cases have occurred principally in Orleans County, with a large share of them being among 10- to 19-year-olds, which is the age bracket that has seen the most cases in both Orleans and Caledonia counties. Looking across all of Vermont, the age bracket with the most cases is among the 20- to 29-year-olds.
There have now been 5,221 cases in the Northeast Kingdom.
Cases Found At Northeast Correction Complex
Also on Monday, Department of Correction officials announced the prison complex in St. Johnsbury was on full lockdown after 7 incarcerated individuals in the general population tested positive for COVID-19.
All incarcerated individuals live in the same housing unit at Northeast Correctional Complex. The first case was detected through testing conducted on Oct. 25, resulting in the unit being placed on full lockdown. Testing on Oct. 29 revealed six additional positive cases.
According to DOC Public Information Officer Rachel Feldman, the entire facility will be tested on both Tuesday and Friday.
As of Monday, a total of seven staff members across DOC’s facilities were also considered active COVID cases, impacting Northeast Correctional, Northern State in Newport, Southern State in Springfield and Marble Valley in Rutland.
