The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department alerted the public that it has received a calls about scammers posing as an Orleans County Deputy on the phone.
The calls may appear on your caller ID as a Vermont phone number. A Deputy will not call and ask you for money, and residents are advised to not give the callers any information and hang up on them.
