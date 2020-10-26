On Oct. 23, at 8:45 p.m., the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a car after it was observed to be traveling at a high rate of speed along Route 105 in Newport Center. It was estimated that the target vehicle was traveling at or around 100 mph in a 50 mph zone.

The target vehicle overtook the patrol car while traveling in the same direction and a traffic stop was attempted, The target vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and sirens. The pursuit continued through several towns and the OCSD was assisted by police officers from the Newport Police Department, Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the Vermont State Police.

