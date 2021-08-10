The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department reported recent activity in identifying criminal behavior. All people reported who were charged were cited into Orleans County Superior Court for arraignments.
—-
Gary Decker, 34, of Newport City, was arrested July 19 in Coventry and charged with gross negligent operation, excessive speed and attempting to elude. He was estimated to be going 100 mph on his motorcycle and refusing to pull over for law enforcement while traveling south on Route 105. He was eventually located on Route 14 in Coventry and arrested for the alleged offenses.
—-
Bridget Combs, 24, of Newport City, was arrested May 19 on Route 105 in North Troy and charged with excessive speed and DLS. She was clocked going 71 mph in a 40 mph zone, and cited to answer the charges at an unspecified date.
—-
Rebecca Ray, 29, of Brownington, was charged July 11 with false reports to law enforcement on Hinman Settler Road.
—-
Constance Mandigo, 45, of Newport, is due in Orleans Superior Court Aug. 31 a result of being charged with retail theft on July 22 from Walmart in Derby.
—-
Marissa Wheeler, 30, of Newport City, was charged with criminal DLS as a result of a July 20 traffic stop on East Main Street in Newport City.
—-
Cody Barnes, 30, of Greensboro, was charged with excessive speed after being clocked going 73 mph in a 30 mph zone July 23 on The Bend Road in Greensboro.
—-
Alea Rooney, 31, of Coventry, was cited to appear Sept. 14 to answer a charge filed Aug. 4, after she was found to be driving on Route 14 in Coventry, with a license that was under criminal suspension.
—-
David Virgue, 33, of Salem, N.H., was arrested Aug. 3 after attempting to enter the U.S. from the POW in Derby Line, in a box truck alleged to have been stolen out of Salem, N.H. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, processed at the OCSD, and due in court Aug. 31 to face the charge.
—-
Alyssa Burns, 29, of Newport, was cited to appear Sept. 7 in court to face the charge of retail theft as a result of a July 18 incident at the Derby Walmart.
—-
Roger Pion, 43, of Newport City, was cited to be in court Sept. 14 after he was found to be driving on a criminally-suspended license on East Main Street in North Troy.
—-
Jonathan Cubit, 35, of Irasburg, was clocked at 66 mph in a 35 mph zone on July 30 and cited for a Sept. 14 court date on the charge.
