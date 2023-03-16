The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office has responded to Judge Lisa A. Warren’s dismissal of three felony convictions against a Massachusetts man due to the state’s violation of the rules of criminal procedure.

Deputy State’s Attorney Michael A. Cricchi has filed a motion asking the court to reconsider the decision calling Judge Warren’s ruling “overly harsh” and “an abuse of the Court’s discretion.”

