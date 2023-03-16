The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office has responded to Judge Lisa A. Warren’s dismissal of three felony convictions against a Massachusetts man due to the state’s violation of the rules of criminal procedure.
Deputy State’s Attorney Michael A. Cricchi has filed a motion asking the court to reconsider the decision calling Judge Warren’s ruling “overly harsh” and “an abuse of the Court’s discretion.”
Cricchi also asked the court to take a “less draconian” approach.
Judge Warren found that the state did not provide evidence (discovery) to the defense, which may have been favorable to the defendant, as required by law.
Orleans Superior Court
“The discovery violation in this case is clear, serious, and inexcusable,” wrote Judge Warren in her ruling. “It is not an isolated incident, but rather appears to be a pattern of neglect in discovery practices….”
Former Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett was the lead prosecutor on the case against David Vaz, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts.
Barrett is now a Vermont Superior Court Judge. Gov. Phil Scott appointed her in August of 2022 - two months after the Vaz trial.
Cricchi was Barrett’s co-counsel at trial where the jury found Vaz guilty of aggravated assault, kidnapping and first-degree unlawful restraint.
But Vaz’s current defense attorney, Joshua G. Stern, filed a motion to dismiss the convictions, which was granted on Tuesday by Judge Warren.
According to court documents, Vaz was one of several people who participated in the kidnapping and assault of Damion Daniels in the town of Lowell in November of 2017.
“The Court is mistaken and such an extreme sanction amounts to an abuse of the Court’s discretion,” wrote Cricchi in his response. “First, the record does not contain any evidence to support the Court’s conclusion that the State engaged/continues to engage in a pattern of neglect toward its discovery obligations. In truth, the State substantially complied and continues to comply with its Rule 16 discovery obligations and, in fact, substantially exceed what is required under the Rule.”
Cricchi said in his filing that the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office discloses every known witness and “notes the existence of any tangible evidence at that time.”
Cricchi also said the state provides discovery letters and copies of media reports.
“Not only had the State provided updated discovery disclosures along with copies of the evidence itself throughout, but prior to this trial, the State made arrangements for Defense Counsel to inspect and physically review the State’s files to ensure discovery was completed,” wrote Cricchi. “Defense had full access to the entire case file.”
In his conclusion, Cricchi asked the court to vacate the dismissal of the Vaz case.
“Dismissal of this matter is not the appropriate remedy; it is overly harsh and is an abuse of the Court’s discretion,” wrote Cricchi. “The State requests the Court: vacate its finding that the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office has engaged in a ‘pattern of neglect in discovery practices’… And if the Court still concludes a discovery violation has occurred, impose the less draconian sanction of ordering a new trial.”
Cricchi also asked the court to extend the deadline for filing a notice of appeal if his request was denied.
