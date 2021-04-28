Orleans County Towns Offer Green Up Day Details

ORLEANS COUNTY — Here are Green Up Day details on towns in Orleans County, with phone numbers for further information.
Albany: Green Up bags will be available at the transfer station, post office and town office for the public to pick up. There will be a dumpster available on May 1 for Green Up Day trash only and the transfer station will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The dumpster will be placed beside the gate after 1 p.m. for Green Up trash bags only. For more information call 755-6100.
Barton: Green Up bags will be available at the town clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides or bring to dumpster at town garage on Route 5. For more information call 525-3944.
Brownington: Green Up bags will be available at town clerk’s office. Drop off full bags at town office 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Green Up Day or leave along roadsides. For more information call 754-8401.
Charleston: Pick up Green Up bags at town clerk’s office, Scampy’s Deli, or post offices. There will be a truck at the town office for drop off of full bags on Saturday & Sunday. No tires. Do not leave bags on roadsides. For more information call 895-2814.
Coventry: Green Up bags will be available for pick up at Coventry Village School until the Friday before, as well as the Coventry Community Center through the afternoon of Green Up Day. Full bags need to be tied up, but can be left along the roadside or brought to the Coventry landfill. For more information call 754-2266, 754-2266.
Craftsbury: Green Up bags will be available at town clerk’s office. Bring full bags to the town garage. For more information call 586-2823.
Derby: Green up bags will be available at town clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides. For more information call 766-4906.
Glover: Pick up Green Up bags at the town clerk’s office, Currier’s Market, Parker Pie or recycling center. Bring full bags to town garage, or if leaving bags on roadsides contact Richard Epinette for pick up. For more information call 525-5550 or 525-6227.
Greensboro: Green Up bags will be available at the town clerk’s office. Bring full bags to the recycling center behind town hall. For more information call 533-2911.
Holland: Pick up Green Up bags at the town clerk’s office. Bring full bags to the Holland School. For more information call 895-4928.
Irasburg: Green Up bags available at the town clerk’s office. Large items can be left on the side of the roads for easy pick-up by the road crew. Green Up bags can be left by the town garage where there will be a town truck parked to put the bags in or beside. For more information call 754-2242.
Jay: Green Up bags are available at the following places: Town clerk’s office – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday 7 a.m. to noon; Jay/Troy Recycling, Friday 1-4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon; Troy town clerk’s office, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pick up bags and Green Up at your leisure.
Separate bags for trash, redeemables and recyclables. Drop redeemables into the Bottle Hut in clear bags. Bring recyclables to Jay/Troy Recycling in clear bags. Bring the Green-Up trash bags to dumpster at Jay Town Hall. Dumpster will be available on Saturday, May 1. Bring your full Green Up bags to the dumpster between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and get a free smoothie. For more information call 318-1206.
Lowell: Green Up bags will be available at the Town Clerk’s office and the School. Bring full bags to dumpster at Town Clerk’s office or leave on roadsides, through the Wednesday following Green Up Day. For more information call 461-3787.
Morgan: Green Up bags will be available at the Morgan Country Store. Bring bags to the dump or contact Tammy LaCourse if you can’t get there. For more information call 895-4746.
Newport City: Bags will be available for pick-up in the Newport Municipal Building entryway between April 21 to May 2, until supplies last. Please only take as many bags as you are sure you will fill. Return full bags and collected items to Gardner Memorial Park, next to Skate Shack building when finished greening-up. Look for signs and a dumpster. Families are encouraged to cover non-roadside cleanup areas like Gardner, Prouty and Pomerleau parks, bike paths and waterfront boardwalk area to keep children safe. For more information call 334-6345.
Westfield: Stop by the recycling center, 757 Route 100, to pick up and drop off Green Up bags. Hours: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.
Westmore: Green Up bags available at the Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Green Up Day. Leave bags along roadsides, a town truck collects the bags. Pizza lunch at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.